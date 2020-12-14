90 Day Fiance: Julia Trubkina Tells Brandon Gibbs' Parents to F--k Off

90 Day Fiance Season 8 continues.

On the second episode of the season, we're reintroduced to Tarik and Hazel -- a fan-favorite couple.

Brandon greets Julia at the airport, but his mother's insistence upon micromanaging everything from time to sleeping arrangements is already causing huge problems.

Jovi and Yara are happy to see each other but they are on totally different wavelengths.

Rebecca is going over-the-top with displaying Zied's face while anticipating the results of his visa interview.

And Natalie arrives for her second chance with Mike ... but not before exiling his uncle.