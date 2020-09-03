Is 90 Day Fiance Real or Fake?

90 Day Fiance is a hit series-turned-franchise.

In fact, the brand is about to hit double-digits in terms of total spinoffs. The show cannot be stopped.

But ... is it real? Or is it fake?

We all know that there are areas of fakery in reality TV.

It's entertainment, not a documentary, and even documentaries are known to fudge things a little.

Take a look below as we walk you step-by-step through the ways that production can guarantee entertaining footage.

This includes an interview with people who appeared on the show but are free to speak up in ways that many stars are not.