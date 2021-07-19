90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya Kicks Out Jovi Dufren's Family!

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6, Episode 12 showed couples who were just not on the same page.

First, cultural differences saw Yara, Jovi, and Jovi's family clash at a Ukrainian Christmas dinner.

To the horror of many viewers, Angela and Michael reconnect after their "breakup" ... and even have a bathtub date.

Andrei and Libby's peaceful family reunion was short-lived after Becky caused problems on purpose.

Asuelu warns Kalani's entire family about the bad news: his sister, who has physically threatened them, is coming to visit.

Mike and Natalie try to talk out the tension that has followed since her surgery.

And Tiffany explains to a confused Ronald why his impulsive, financially reckless choices have her worried about their future.