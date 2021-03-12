90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After: Season 6 Cast Revealed!

This week, viewers saw the first trailer for Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?
Fans are hyped for the new season, where every star is a familiar face.
These couples are married, but fighting to stay that way.
Some of them are grappling with hositle family members.
Others are dealing with tension within the marriage as the spouses clash.
And of course, some couples are fighting that battle on two fronts.
Take a look below at the cast and everything that we know so far about the stars and their Season 6 journeys.
It's going to be a huge mess.
Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi
Angela is one of the most polarizing stars in the franchise's history -- right up there with Larissa. Some people love her, some people hate her, and early last year, Michael Ilesanmi married her.
They have spent most of their marriage apart
Angela's late mother's failing health caused Angela to rush home to Georgia early, so this season will largely be about Angela and Michael trying to make it work long-distance.
And, of course, about Angela being Angela
Her larger-than-life personality may be toxic and abusive to the point where a sizable chunk of fans are disgusted that TLC and Sharp would continue working with her, but other fans find her abhorrent behavior entertaining. It's unclear how much Angela understands that viewers are mostly laughing at, rather than with, her.
Things are going to get ... steamy?
Like so many long-distance couples, Angela and Michael are going to be using technology not only to speak, but for their intimate lives. Unlike most couples on this franchise, they seem content to do so on camera.
That means a "sexy dance" from Michael
Apparently viewers are also going to see a lot of Michael's side of what would normally be an intimate "conversation" via video chat.
As for Angela ...
In the trailer, she told Michael that her genitals were "on fire." Presumably, she meant this as praise.
But, of course
It wouldn't be an Angela Deem storyline without continuing her abusive pattern of behavior. In the trailer, we saw her enter a store to talk about wanting to track her husband's wherabouts -- a favored tool of stalkers, abusive parents, and abusive partners. Gross!
Alas, poor Michael
Maybe it's just their need to generate long-distance drama, but he seems genuinely overwhelmed after Angela apparently accuses him of being unfaithful.
Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith
Tiffany is actually a fan-favorite, and a lot of people are rooting for her and Ronald. Of course ... fewer people may be rooting for them after this season.
"Know your place"
Unless you're providing dance choreography advice or about to point to a glamorous throne, that sounds extremely toxic and misogynistic coming from Ronald in the trailer. They've had some issues in the past, but this vicious misogyny ... it should be a dealbreaker.
Tiffany doesn't just ignore it
She claps back at Ronald's hurtful ridiculousness in the trailer. We hope that she keeps clapping right out the door, to be honest.
Then, so does Ronald
Angrily, he "offers" her luggage, harshly inviting her to leave. If someone does that to you and you have anywhere to go, take their offer and leave. Toxic relationships are never worth it.
Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa
Kalani and Asuelu's story truly needed to continue after so little was resolved last year. It wasn't just about Asuelu's toxic family, it was about Asuelu himself not being mature enough to be Kalani's partner -- or even to be safe around his family during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They seem to still be together
Hopefully, we'll learn more -- as viewers from last year will recall, Asuelu stormed away from the Tell All after his behavior was accurately described.
There's more family drama, too
Here we see Kalani with her sister, mother, and husband along with Asuelu's mother and Tammy. And it looks like they're piling the pressure on Kalani.
They seem to be pushing for Baby #3
Last season, Lesina told her daughter-in-law "I don't care about the kids." It seems that she has changed her tune ... and is now demanding more grandchildren about whom she doesn't care.
Kolini to the rescue
Kalani's universally liked (and super gorgeous) sister Kolini stands up for Kalani in the trailer, reaffirming that Kalani is fine with two kids.
Enter Tammy ...
Tammy, who lunged at Kalani last season and might have gotten into a brawl if Lesina had not held her back, gets up in everyone's faces yet again with her pointless hostility.
Asuelu to the rescue?
It is Asuelu who seems to tackle his sister and physically remove her before her fists can go flying. That looks like solid personal growth!
Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet
You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who honestly says that these two are their favorite couple, but I have to confess that I'm glad that they're back for another season. They just have so much nonsense going on and they make for good entertainment.
Nothing has really changed
We don't know if Andrei finally got a job like Libby wants him to, but other than that ... all of the dynamics seem thoroughly entrenched, including the couple's relationship.
Andrei is still rude
The tired excuse that it's "just his culture" to be rude and insulting doesn't really fly after we spent an entire season seeing Moldovans who were perfectly polite. It seems like Andrei is just like this.
Elizabeth is still ... well, Libby
She responds to Andrei's behavior by enabling it, acting like it's "weird" for a moment and then moving on. That's why nothing ever changes.
This season ...
There's going to be some sort of ridiculous family trip, with Andrei allowed to drive the bus.
With disastrous results ...
Andrei showing up to pick up the Potthasts has him hit a sign, so ... that's a great start.
It's not about the journey, but the destination
Once they arrive, the Potthast do typical Rich Family Stuff like boating ... and a fight ensues.
Libby must be a lot of fun for retail workers
Elizabeth is channeling a very specific type of energy here as she confronts her family about how they're always taking cheap shots at Andrei.
The answer is because it's their job
Without the conflict between Andrei and the Potthasts, there probably wouldn't be enough of a storyline for them to continue. But of course this results in the trailer in a major sisterly squabble.
That's what we know!
Obviously, we can expect more couples that have yet to be announced. In the mean time, we're excited for April 25 and the season premiere!