90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Recap: Mike Youngquist LEAVES Natalie Mordovtseva!

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6, Episode 2 reintroduced Tiffany and Ronald.

These fan favorites are married but living apart and awaiting visa news.

Angela preps for surgery over Michael's objections, and flirts with her surgeon in the process.

Asuelu claims that he's a changed man, but Kalani isn't sure what to think.

Brandon can't stop discouraging Julia's dreams, and her insecurities are beginning to show.

There is a Potthast family meeting about allowing Andrei into the family business, and Libby storms out unhappily.

And what is supposed to be a birthday dinner for Mike goes horribly wrong for them both when Natalie throws out an accusation.