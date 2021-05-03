90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Recap: Mike Youngquist LEAVES Natalie Mordovtseva!

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6, Episode 2 reintroduced Tiffany and Ronald.
These fan favorites are married but living apart and awaiting visa news.
Angela preps for surgery over Michael's objections, and flirts with her surgeon in the process.
Asuelu claims that he's a changed man, but Kalani isn't sure what to think.
Brandon can't stop discouraging Julia's dreams, and her insecurities are beginning to show.
There is a Potthast family meeting about allowing Andrei into the family business, and Libby storms out unhappily.
And what is supposed to be a birthday dinner for Mike goes horribly wrong for them both when Natalie throws out an accusation.
1.
Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva
Their segment of the episode starts with a "surprise" birthday dinner for Mike. Natalie got takeout and set it up for them at a table in the hotel lobby.
2.
She got sushi
Not only does their food look delicious (gosh when she spreads the pickled ginger over hers I can almost taste it), but this is sort of an accidental motif in the episode, as you'll see as our recap goes on.
3.
They're already planning a future meal
This, likely filmed some time in October or early November, is when they talk about Thanksgiving plans -- which will be Natalie's first Thanksgiving ever.
4.
She's nervous
Honestly, it's so easy for us as Americans to not think twice about Thanksgiving since we've been attending since we were children, but it's not a simple meal. You don't really think about how daunting it can be until you walk a friend through their first Thanksgiving or you, for the first time, have dinner with another family.
5.
The plan is to have Thanksgiving with Mike's mom
Natalie is quick to praise Mike's mother, but ...
6.
"It's hard to act like nothing happened"
Mike didn't throw his mom under the bus at the Tell All, but Natalie says that it was Mike's mom who convinced him to call off the wedding ... just two hours before the nuptials were set to begin. That's not easy to forget.
7.
They talk about visiting Reno
Natalie complains that she is bored living in the middle of the spooky wilderness. (Seriously, couples need to put more thought into activities. During this pandemic, we've all learned that some people we know have no normal, indoor hobbies and were entirely reliant upon going out to "do" things. Meanwhile, we see 90 Day Fiance partners like Zied Hakimi who don't have problems doing normal indoor hobbies)
8.
There's more to this than getting out of the house
Natalie shares that she hasn't really met any of Mike's friends. Apparently Mike's neighbor Tamara doesn't count. And Natalie's never met Mike's friend Sarah, whom she called a "whore" and accused of boning him for no good reason.
9.
Should she meet them?
Natalie wants to know if Mike thinks that she will get along well with his friends.
10.
Mike's leery of it
He notes that she can be a little harsh sometimes with people.
11.
She wants them to give her a little patience
There are very real cultural differences that can make someone seem rude when they're just accustomed to a different way of speaking.
12.
But ...
As Mike explains, she still needs to be polite -- which means not attacking people. That's not a cultural misunderstanding, that's a behavior that Natalie has exhibited with him and others in the past.
13.
What follows is ... quite something
Natalie gives what she seems to imagine is a playful retort ... or maybe she just tries to characterize it that way after when she realizes what she said.
14.
"Maybe they shouldn't send ..."
"... Naked pictures to you."
15.
"THEN I will be polite"
WHAT???!!!
16.
Roll it again
Natalie is not only basically confirming that she's intentionally rude to people sometimes and threatening to do it again, but she's also accusing one of Mike's friends -- at least, seemingly -- of sending "naked pictures" to Mike.
17.
Well, that's enough
Mike finishes his drink and stands up to leave while Natalie stammers a half-apology, clearly realizing that this was exactly the kind of s--t that Mike was talking about and also that she's just ruined dinner.
18.
What was she even talking about?
Producers press Natalie for details, but she doesn't have a chance to say much.
19.
"A girl from Nevada"
According to Natalie, "she kept sending him her boobs." So, first of all, she doesn't give us a timeframe for this. Mike has been married to Natalie for six months and in a relationship with her for a few years. Did this happen while they were married, dating, or some time before this? Also, given Natalie's track record, we have to ask if this girl was sending Mike nudes or if she just shared a selfie at an event and Natalie felt insecure about the woman's neckline. Hey, maybe these were real nudes sent recently, but Natalie has done so much to make it hard for fans to take her at her word.
20.
The producer asks an important question
Does Natalie regret what she said in light of this having been supposed to be a birthday dinner? Natalie doesn't get a chance to respond ... because Mike comes back down the elevator, bags in hand.
21.
Have a great night
Mike hands Natalie his card and tells her to have a good night ... and then he leaves without her.
22.
Natalie can't stop herself
She then asks why he would leave if he has nothing to hide, which is arguably the worst possible thing that she could say if the goal is to convince him to stay. (Seriously; if your husband is cheating, dump him or don't, but don't just stay with him and ruin a birthday dinner about it)
23.
Mike is going home
He's going to do some shots and make the best of his birthday celebration ... alone. Fair enough!
24.
Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi
Now in Los Angeles, Angela readies herself for surgery while looking forward to looking "20 years younger," she hopes.
25.
She does call Michael
It is a very different time in Nigeria, of course, and Michael is very sleepy.
26.
Not too sleepy to discourage the surgeries, however
Angela is nervous, but Michael is not helping at this time, even though he clearly loves her.
27.
At her consultation, Angela plays with the inserts
Honestly, I can't relate to many things about Angela, but I would definitely have the impulse to play with those implants. I wouldn't touch them without permission but I would want to.
28.
Angela broke some rules
She ate solid foot, which she should not have. Worse, she has continued smoking, ignoring how dangerous that can be for her to undergo surgery. (Angela always does what she wants without caring what others think and she thinks that it makes her strong, even when she's being foolish. She didn't accidentally smoke here -- she actively chose to bring her carton of cigarettes)
29.
The skin factor
Angela is processing the knowledge that her extreme weight loss will come with a lot of excess skin. Skin is elastic, but only up to a point, and does not simply eat itself when the fat that it once contained goes away. So yes, she will need to have skin removed some time after this. (Also, not that this is the point, but her nails look GREAT here)
30.
Her surgeon arrives
Angela's surgeon is a handsome man who admittedly bears some remote resemblance to Michael
31.
Angela dials up the flirting immediately
Always inappropriate, Angela flits with her surgeon in ways that would make her scream obscenities at Michael. Of course, she does that if Michael merely speaks to a woman under any circumstances.
32.
Angela is prepared for how the surgery will go
She will have a lengthy recovery and is given a realistic idea of how much weight she will lose.
33.
As for the flirting ...
Angela's doctor says that Angela is not the only one to flirt with him, but he will avoid reciprocating. One, please don't sexually harass your doctor or your barista or your coworker. Two, this is a man who would be played by Idris Elba in a movie and he clearly knows it.
34.
Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith
Tiffany is introduced on the second episode of this season, but of course she is a fan favorite. Here, she poses with her son, Daniel, and her daughter, Carley.
35.
Tiffany has a lot on her mind
She explains to the camera that even though she and Ronald had Carley together and got married, she feels like she is doing all of this alone because he is not emotionally supporting her or, more importantly, financially supporting her. Even just diapers are expensive.
36.
So she meets with a divorce attorney
Whether Tiffany is really ready to talk about divorce or just emphasizing how serious things are by talking this out on camera, she wants to show that things aren't healthy in her marriage.