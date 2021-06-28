90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Recap: Mike Youngquist EXPLODES After Natalie Mordovtseva Complains

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6, Episode 10 showcased major issues of communication and childcare, plus some househunting.

Natalie nervously waited to tell Mike that she was scheduled for surgery until dinner at a friend's house, fearing his reaction.

Ronald forgot to buy groceries for Tiffany and the kids (or for himself), and that was just the beginning of their troubles.

Michael's friends celebrated his divorce news, but Angela was already beginning to reconsider.

Eager to move away from her monster-in-law, Julia and Brandon go apartment hunting, but quickly realize that they'll need two incomes.

The Potthast family RV trip from hell resumes, but it's not long before Andrei and Libby are clashing over a very important topic.

Yara learns that Jovi won't be back for weeks longer than planned, so she has to pick their new home herself.