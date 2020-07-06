90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After: Larissa Lima Warns that Colt is a DEMON!

Another week, another episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5.

This one was a doozy, with multiple conversations in which one star "warns" others about someone else.

Larissa gives Jess a heads up about Colt's cheating, warning her that he's a "demon" and Debbie is a "wolf."

Andrei underhandedly badmouths Elizabeth's family to his family, just days before they will meet.

Asuelu has a pity party about not getting his way, tells Kalani that being a mother of two young kids is "easy," and hilariously storms off.

Check out our thorough recap for all of that and more: