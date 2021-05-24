90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Recap: Julia Trubkina Explodes at Brandon Gibbs' Friend!

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is phrased as a question for a reason.

Not every couple ends up very happy.

Problems from before the marriage persist. New problems emerge.

And for many Season 6 couples, COVID-19 threw a wrench into a lot of their plans.

More than one couple is also coping with our recent political hellscape.

Julia's toxic jealousy issues take a back seat to anger when she is confronted by Brandon's friends.

Angela wakes up and begins her slow road to recovery -- but something seems wrong.

Andrei finds out that no matter how much he clashes with Libby's family, he can't quit right now.

Jovi has to deliver bad news to Yara, breaking her heart.

Low tries to patch things up between Kalani and Asuelu.

Natalie and Mike go to see Trish in Oklahoma.

And Tiffany is afraid to tell Ronald something in case it makes him relapse.