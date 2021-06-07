90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Recap: Elizabeth Potthast BRAWLS With Becky

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6 continues!

On Episode 7, a Potthast family meeting backfired spectacularly.

Angela got some bad news -- well, bad news for her, great news for anyone who will ever be around her.

Brandon and Julia received an important envelope, but it wasn't quite what was expected.

Jovi and Yara braced for yet another painful goodbye.

A near miss with death totally changed the nature of Kalani and Asuelu's marriage.

Thanksgiving was one of the most awkward family moments yet for Mike, Natalie, and Trish.

And Tiffany fessed up, telling her dad everything about Ronald's history.