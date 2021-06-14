90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Recap: Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina Storm Out of Betty's Ambush!

Sunday night's 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? was a particularly divisive episode.

On Season 6, Episode 8, Betty Gibbs returned to her role as the villain of Brandon and Julia's storyline.

Angela admitted that she was still smoking heavily, and desperate enough to try something new.

Elizabeth had a less violent confrontation with her sisters following the yacht incident.

Kalani and Asuelu head to a sex toy shop to get supplies for their romantic getaway.

Natalie ends her Thanksgiving visit on a sour note, but this time, she's not the main villain.

And Tiffany has great news, but Ronald's expectations are downright unrealistic.