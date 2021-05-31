90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Recap: Angela Deem Wants More Surgery ALREADY!

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6, Episode 6, several stars had some very important meetings.

Two days into her recovery, Angela was already seeking a consultation for her next surgery.

Brandon and Julia had to do major damage control after the previous night's explosion with his friends.

Elizabeth makes plans behind her back while her husband has another heated conversation with Charlie.

Kalani meets with a divorce attorney and gets some rough news.

Natalie's relationship with Trish gets worse, but does Mike even notice?

And Tiffany gets good news ... but now has to share a painful truth.