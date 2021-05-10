90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Recap: Angela Deem Goes in For Surgery! Julia Trubkina Has Her Green Card Interview!

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6, Episode 3 showed Angela head to her surgery.

However, after brazenly breaking pre-operation rules, she seriously increased her risk of complications.

Julia and Brandon had an important appointment -- a green card interview.

But one thing was missing from their documentation, and Brandon chose not to tell Julia.

Before Andrei can start working with Elizabeth's family, he and Charlie need to make peace.

It's not clear if that's what either of them really want.

Jovi and Yara had their first episode of the season!

But Jovi clearly has a few things to learn, including what size diapers fit newborns.

Kolini arrives and sees the "new" Asuelu, but tells Kalani that she suspects a trick.

Tiffany updates her mom on things with Ronald, and her mom thinks she'll be happier single.