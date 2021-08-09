90 Day Fiance: Andrei Castravet Fights Charlie, Destroys Potthast Family

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6 is over! Well, except for the Tell All.

Episode 15 rounded out the regular episodes of this season with some ugly fights.

Some of these storylines ended with a whimper. Others with a bang.

First up, Chuck's cookout was even more of a disaster than anyone expected, with Andrei and Charlie coming to blows.

They weren't the only two to get physical, and it ended in tears -- Chuck's tears.

Angela brings Skyla to a clinic to talk her into donating an egg for Angela to "tote."

Yara and Jovi deal with the fallout from the night before, and Gwen is totally Team Yara on this.

Asuelu and Kalani are faced with bad news, and Asuelu comes up with an idea to make it even worse.

Natalie returns to Sequim to collect her things, pet her rat, and say some parting words to Mike.

Ronald's bitterness only increases after their post-counseling clash in the parking lot, and then things get even uglier.