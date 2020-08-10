90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After: Jess EXPLODES at Lying, Cheating Colt

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5, Episode 9 had some real tension.

Andrei exploded against Elizabeth's family, and even his own brother couldn't talk sense into him.

Karine has concerns that Paul can't provide for their family.

Angela and Michael talk about family expectations and wedding plans.

Asuelu disappoints his mother, but not before a long, awkward kiss.

Tania and Syngin's trip to South Africa makes Tania afraid that she'll lose him.

Larissa and Eric have a huge fight as she laments the way that he treated her.

And Jess explodes when she learns of Colt's lies -- in a clip that you can watch below!