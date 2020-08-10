90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After: Jess EXPLODES at Lying, Cheating Colt

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5, Episode 9 had some real tension.
Andrei exploded against Elizabeth's family, and even his own brother couldn't talk sense into him.
Karine has concerns that Paul can't provide for their family.
Angela and Michael talk about family expectations and wedding plans.
Asuelu disappoints his mother, but not before a long, awkward kiss.
Tania and Syngin's trip to South Africa makes Tania afraid that she'll lose him.
Larissa and Eric have a huge fight as she laments the way that he treated her.
And Jess explodes when she learns of Colt's lies -- in a clip that you can watch below!
1.
Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet
Where we left off last week, Andrei and Elizabeth's brother were about to come to blows, so it only makes sense to start there.
2.
Andrei's normal bad behavior was worse
Spurred on by Elizabeth's brother's confrontational behavior and plenty of alcohol all around, Andrei could not contain himself.
3.
We know, it's Moldova
For some reason, Andrei seems to think that "this is not America" is supposed to mean something regarding how his relatives behave. Does he think that the Potthasts don't respect him because he's not from the US? Because our impression was that they don't respect him because he hasn't done anything to earn their respect.
4.
YIKES
Things get heated as the two drunk men go face to face. If Elizabeth's brother is doing this after nudging from producers or because he wants to have a viral moment, he's not being paid enough.
5.
Libby to the rescue
Elizabeth has to separate her husband and brother. This is not at all how she had envisioned any of this. Remember her optimistic fantasies of getting Andrei to show her family the sights and how she felt that they'd get to see a different side of him? LOL
6.
Andrei's brother has a nuanced view of things
He acknowledges that, though Elizabeth's family is not necessarily looking for a fight, they are "searching for something." Andrei, too, seems to have a chip on his shoulder.
7.
This is such a weird line
"Bloody relatives ask too many questions" sounds like something that a mobster or an assassin would complain about, not a guy who spent a year as a Moldovan cop and then worked in Ireland and how has no job except appearing in a handful of 90 Day Fiance episodes each year.
8.
Andrei is big mad
He wants Elizabeth's familly to leave -- the restaurant, and ideally Moldova.
9.
He can't stop ranting
Alcohol may be at play, but as we all know, alcohol doesn't give people alternate personalities -- but it can bring up their behavior and feelings from beneath the surface, because that's what it means to reduce inhibitions.
10.
Elizabeth is SO upset
If Andrei does manage to drive her family out of Moldova and send them packing, she threatens, she will go back with them. Honestly? We'll believe it when we see it. Elizabeth gets angry with Andrei's bad behavior a lot, but she also takes him back a lot.
11.
Andrei's brother to the rescue
He tells Andrei to cool his jets, Andrei accuses him of being on "their side," and his brother explains that no, he just wants everyone to be okay. Keep in mind that this is what Andrei should want, too. He should want to make peace. Elizabeth's family has wanted that for a long time.
12.
Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa
Their trip to see Asuelu's family hadn't exactly been smooth. The flight went well. In the car, Asuelu seemed to be slipping back into bad habits. Kalani chalked this up to him being tired and cranky.
13.
He was still tired the next day
Despite being in a better mood, he told Kalani that he had seen a ghost the previous night at the AirBnB, and as such, he had not really slept.
14.
He saw a shadow
He described it as the silhouette of a malevolent little girl.
15.
Kalani experienced something too
Kalani 100% believes in ghosts too, and she said that she heard a sinister voice and believes that this particular place was the denizen of a malicious spirit. (Real talk, if one person has an experience with a spirit, I'm like okay, you had that experience -- if two people have separate experiences in the same night at a random rental house, I'd want to find out if there's a mundane and possibly dangerous explanation)
16.
Reunited!
Asuelu and his mother were so delighted to see each other that they ... full on made out in the middle of Portland. Okay, they didn't, she was kissing the sides of his mouth, but even without the camera angles and editing, it was an awkward moment.
17.
Seriously ...
We can be respectful of other cultures -- and acknowledge that there are many families in the US that kiss on the mouth -- and also acknowledge when there's an awkward situation.
18.
We just had a thought ...
Did Colt and Debbie watch this episode together? Was it awkward or did Debbie just say "this could be us but you playin'" to him or what? (KIDDING)
19.
Kalani ribbed him a little over it
Asuelu insisted on demonstrating the chaste kiss and did NOT appreciate Kalani's gentle ribbing over it. Oh boy.
20.
Food trucks!
Noting that Samoa and Utah do not appear to have food trucks, Asuelu has concluded that only Portland, Oregon has food trucks.
21.
Food truck purveyor, I need only your finest grilled cheese!
Asuelu wanted to pull out all of the stops for his family, treating them to the grandest and most delicious sandwiches that Portland's food truck bounty had to offer.
22.
Asuelu did more than that
As we saw last week, Asuelu brought gifts for his family -- something that Kalani feels is more reasonable than gifting his mom $1,000.
23.
He's not getting out of it that easily
His sister Tammy immediately (at least, editing makes it look immediate) asks if Asuelu brought the money, like this is a hostage standoff. In a way, it is. The hostage is his family's love and approval.
24.
How much?
We discussed last time that it is a custom in Samoa for younger adults to just funnel money to their elders for no good reason. There are many cultural customs and differences that are great and should be celebrated, but "you pay your elders for decades and then one day young people will pay YOU" is a whole pyramid scheme.
25.
Just $100?
Most people in the US would be thrilled or confused by a gift of $100. It's not a fortune but it's, you know, money. Asuelu's mother is deeply disappointed.
26.
She had PLANS for that money!
She wants to send it back to Samoa, which means that she clearly does not need it to get by.
27.
"for the church and for the family"
Here's what may be a blunt question, but who tithes at someone else's church?? That is generally the responsibility of that church's own congregants. Meanwhile, Asuelu's sister tries to neg him about it, saying that Kalani's parents are loaded and will take care of his kids so he should send more of what he makes to his mom.
28.
Kolini is there for all of this
Kolini is a real fan favorite, and her aside to the camera about how this is the most awkward dinner that she has ever attended in her life was a real moment of levity during a tense scene.
29.
Asuelu is working part-time
While a part time job is not enough to make ends meet (even a full time job isn't always enough to support a family in our nightmare economy), Asuelu is trying. He has applied. But this isn't like Andrei where he has an easy, well paying job waiting giftwrapped for him if he ever agrees to take it. Asuelu has limited training and limited skills. There is a definite ceiling on what jobs he can work right now.
30.
More importantly
Asuelu understands that his first priority must be towards his wife and to the two children whom he helped to burden with existence.
31.
Asuelu's mom just doesn't understand
She always asks him for money, she says, which is something that American audiences are more likely to see as an indictment of her than perhaps she realizes.
32.
She knows whom to blame
"Kalanid oesn't want to send money to Samoa," Asuelu's mom accuses. Well ... yeah.
33.
BYE
Asuelu's mom leaves the dinner -- the one that Asuelu and Kalani paid for -- in a huff. Oh boy.
34.
Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi
The good news that Angela does not have cancer was overshadowed, in Michael's mind, by learning the dangers that pregnancy would exact on her. She is in her 50s. She does not need to be getting pregnant. Angela especially, given her fondness for smoking in cars like it's 1971, should not be pregnant. Michael still wants to be with her.
35.
But he's worried
With this news about his prospects for having kids, he's not sure if his mom will approve
36.
What if she withdraws her blessing?
If that happens, Michael warns, he might not be able to marry Angela. Before people -- like Angela -- talk about this being backwards, sure, it is, but keep in mind that there are still subcultures in the US where the groom will ask for the bride's father's permission or blessing to marry his daughter. A lot of cultures, including our own, include a toxic level of parental adoration.