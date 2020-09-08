90 Day Fiance UNhappily Ever After: Jess Caroline DUMPS Colt Johnson

Last week, Jess confronted Colt about sending dick pics to a whole bunch of women -- who then tattled on him to Jess.

In Season 5, Episode 14, Colt also comes clean to Jess about Vanessa moving in. It's the final straw.

Jess meets up with Larissa for the first time ever.

Elizabeth's family confronts Andrei with what they knew, and he admits that if he hadn't left Moldova years ago, he might be in jail now.

Michael tries to calm Angela after her latest verbally abusive temper tantrum.

Paul tries the worst tactic ever to impress Karine with America and it backfires spectacularly.

Kalani tries one last-ditch effort to save her marriage to Asuelu.

And Tania and Syngin sit down with his family to talk about whether their marriage is making them miserable.