90 Day Fiance: Is Andrei Castravet Gonna Beat Up Charlie Potthast in Moldova??

Last week, the world finally learned why, in his own words, Andrei Castravet had to leave Moldova.

But this season, he has been back in his own country.

Things have been turbulent, but everything has led up to this moment -- his wedding to Elizabeth.

Things are going so well until Charlie, once again drunk, tries to ruin the day.

Will Andrei let him get away with it, or has he finally had enough?

Below, we have included a clip of this explosive drama.

Plus, Kalani and Asuelu's families meet to talk, Angela marries Michael, and Colt is rethinking is life.

Paul and Karine leave for Brazil and Larissa goes in for surgery. Season 5, Episode 14 was a doozy!