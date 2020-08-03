90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After: Debbie Sabotages Colt and Jess

Watching Season 5, Episode 9 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? was a little weird considering what went down with Paul and Karine over the weekend.

It's nice to see his mom again, but seeing Paul is just not the same as fans learn more about him and what Karine has gone through.

Kalani and Asuelu prepared for their trip to see his mom, but they have very different ideas about what an appropriate gift would be.

Angela gives Michael some bad news that makes him reconsider their marriage.

Tania and Syngin head to South Africa, but Tania is afraid that he might not come back with her when he's done.

Elizabeth's family's continued questions about Andrei's shady fight lead to what may be a physical brawl between Andrei and her brother.

Most stunning of all was Debbie's gleeful sabotage of Colt and Jess' relationship.

For once, it was Debbie, not Colt, who sat back and watched chaos unfold by her own design.