90 Day Fiance: Which Couples Are (Somehow) Still Together?

90 Day Fiance is one of those franchises that sounds like it could be full of amazing love stories or just a total trainwreck.

Amazingly, the show manages to be both ... which is why people can't stop watching the TLC show and its 678 spinoffs.

Sometimes, you see couples like Kirlyam and Alan Cox, who met despite being from different continents but found love and happiness, got married, and are growing their families.

Then you have more ... infamous couples.

Couples like Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali, who seemed to be trying to out-scam each other until those schemes devolved into mutual loathing.

A lot of the couples fall into the middle somewhere.

Some are a little weird, some seem like soulmates.

Any marriage can go right or wrong, and becoming reality stars during your engagement adds an extra special twist to that.

Honestly, you might be shocked at how many of these couples are still together. And which ones aren't.