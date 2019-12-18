90 Day Fiance Before The 90 Days: Trailer Teases Lies, Tears, and Darcey Silva!

TLC just dropped a teaser trailer for the entire season, promising a ton of drama.
(If you were one of the people a little bored by original recipe 90 Day Fiance Season 7, this should look like a beacon of hope)
We already know a fair amount about some of the new couples, but one returning couple is a dramatic guarantee: Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks.
Check out our summary with plenty of details below, and under that, the new trailer.
We're already feeling the hype!
Avery and Ash
Avery is 32 years old and comes from Seattle, Washington.
She already has a family
Avery is a single mother raising two children.
Ash is Australian
38-year-old Ash is an Australian relationship coach.
They met on Instagram
Or, as Avery puts it, she met her soul mate on Instagram.
Unfortunately ...
Ash's job means that he is constantly texting with countless women who are in some way unhappy in their romances. When Avery expresses concerns, it doesn't look like Ash is too sympathetic. Only time will tell how big of a problem this is.
Ed and Rosemarie
Ed is 54 and American. Rosemarie is 23 and from the Phillippines. Ed has opted out of dating for the past 28 years -- notably, longer than Rosemarie has been alive.
