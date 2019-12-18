90 Day Fiance Before The 90 Days: Trailer Teases Lies, Tears, and Darcey Silva!

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days is coming back!

TLC just dropped a teaser trailer for the entire season, promising a ton of drama.

(If you were one of the people a little bored by original recipe 90 Day Fiance Season 7, this should look like a beacon of hope)

We already know a fair amount about some of the new couples, but one returning couple is a dramatic guarantee: Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks.

Check out our summary with plenty of details below, and under that, the new trailer.

We're already feeling the hype!