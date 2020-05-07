90 Day Fiance "Before the 90 Days" Spoilers: Who's Together? Who's Not? Who Got BANNED?

Despite everything, TLC got creative and was still able to film the 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 4 Tell All special.

They filmed just days ago, over the first weekend of May.

As you can imagine, they had a lot to discuss.

This season has had some big stars -- like Big Ed and Baby Girl Lisa -- and some big scandals, most notably Geoffrey Paschel.

The amazing sleuths at FraudedByTLC were able to get some inside information about what went down.

Some of the couples are together. Others are broken up.

One couple did not show up at all.

Some of the couples had split between the season wrapped filming and the Tell All.

And a couple of the stars found out that they weren't nearly as popular among their castmates as they are with their own fans.

Beware the spoilers below!