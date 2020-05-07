90 Day Fiance "Before the 90 Days" Spoilers: Who's Together? Who's Not? Who Got BANNED?

Despite everything, TLC got creative and was still able to film the 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 4 Tell All special.
They filmed just days ago, over the first weekend of May.
As you can imagine, they had a lot to discuss.
This season has had some big stars -- like Big Ed and Baby Girl Lisa -- and some big scandals, most notably Geoffrey Paschel.
The amazing sleuths at FraudedByTLC were able to get some inside information about what went down.
Some of the couples are together. Others are broken up.
One couple did not show up at all.
Some of the couples had split between the season wrapped filming and the Tell All.
And a couple of the stars found out that they weren't nearly as popular among their castmates as they are with their own fans.
Beware the spoilers below!
1.
The Season 4 Tell All went down!
It was filmed just a few days ago, over the weekend. Given the pandemic, it was not a standard Tell All, but the amazing folks at FraudedByTLC were able to get their hands on a lot of information about the drama that went down. Who was together, who was broken up, and who was BANNED.
2.
By the way ...
Despite the circumstances and rumors that she would not be able to host, Shaun Robinson -- truly part of the heart of the franchise -- once again played host, this time for 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 4.
3.
Stephanie Matto and Erika Owens
These two beautiful women were the franchise's very first (and long, long overdue) same-sex couple ... which made it a real shame that they got along like oil and water.
4.
Seriously, they fought for most of the season
As sometimes happens with long-distance relationships, Erika and Stephanie found that their intercontinental love did not translate to in-person compatibility. And honestly? There's no telling how much the presence of the camera and production crew impacted things.
5.
So, after all of that awkwardness, how was the Tell All?
It turns out that Stephanie and Erika are emphatically not together, not now in real life and certainly not on the Tell All.
6.
In fact ...
That antagonistic fighting that we've seen during Stephanie's visit Down Under? It continues at the Tell All.
7.
They're barely on speaking terms
It doesn't sound like they spoke much after the season stopped filming, which may mean that the Tell All was the first that they'd interacted in a while. And based upon how that went, it looks like they may not talk again for a while. On the plus side ... maybe it helped some viewers realize that same-sex couples can have the same issues as different-sex couples.
8.
Ed Brown and Rosemarie Vega
Big Ed Brown is, without a doubt, one of the most talked about stars of the season.
9.
That comes up at the Tell All
Big Ed has not been winning anyone over this season, from Rosemarie to (most) viewers to past 90 Day Fiance stars to his current castmates. Big Ed has been extremely full of himself and nobody seems to actually like him.
10.
But what about Rosemarie?
According to the leak, they are no together. That is no surprise -- they have both been dropping wildly unsubtle hints that they have broken up.
11.
But there's more
See, it looks like a major point of contention -- beyond Ed's general creepiness and his lies to Rose -- is how things went after Ed returned to the US. It's not clear if they did or did not decide to try to reconcile, as that appears to be in dispute.
12.
Whatever, they're broken up now
Rose has started vlogging, as we previously reported, and is vowing to tell the truth from her side of things while answering fan questions. It's supposed to be a counter to Ed being a glutton for interviews.
13.
Meanwhile, Big Ed ...
The dude is creeping people out worse than ever and seems to be connecting with young female fans in a way that makes people's hair stand on end. If a 54 year old and a 23 year old happen to hit things off once, that's very different from that 54 year old then consistently targeting the same age group. If that's what is happening here, it's not illegal, just gross.
14.
Avery Warner and Ash Naeck
Though they broke up and got back together multiple times, they did stay together by the end of their season ... and beyond! Ash even visited Avery at least once here in the US.
15.
However
As Ash recently confirmed on social media in a reply captured by 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates, they are currently broken up. And apparently they'd had a huge breakup just before the Tell All was filmed, which is why they both arrived single.
16.
Whoops!
At the Tell All, Avery seemed to gradually lose the agreement of her castmates, until she was eventually ganged up upon by everyone present.
17.
David Murphey and His Catfish
Though David has gone on to insist that Lana is a real person and that only editing makes her look like a fictitious creation of a scammer whom David has enriched by tens of thousands of dollars ... well, we all know what we saw.
18.
But ...
There is a chance that David's storyline is leading up to some sort of narrative payoff. What if he somehow meets Lana? Honestly, a lot of fans think that production should pair him and Yolanda, since they both got scammed and both seem to be equally gullible.
19.
Yolanda Leaks
Speaking of Yolanda, it's been said that in place of "Williams," production supplied a Catfishing expert.
20.
Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina
There is no justification for TLC airing Geoffrey's story at all, but at least they were able to muster the decency to actively disinvite him from the Tell All.
21.
It's not hard to guess why
Geoffrey's criminal history is lengthy, but the list of accusations -- of brutal domestic violence against multiple women and his own children -- is longer. There's a reason that multiple recappers have been calling him Prince Joffrey all season.
22.
He was NOT at the Tell All
Sadly, as we mentioned, the reason was because TLC told him that he was not wanted, and not because he's rotting behind bars. (Though after his alleged assault from June of last year reportedly included substantial physical evidence, we'll keep our fingers crossed)
23.
Varya was invited
Unfortunately, Varya has been supportive of Geoffrey all season, so when she was invited, she told them that she wasn't going to participate without him.
24.
Why?
It is extremely normal for abusers to move on from one victim to a new woman, portray his last lover as a "crazy ex," and use every manipulative tactic in the book to elicit pity and make the new girlfriend firmly on his side. Incidentally, when enough time passes and he eventually visits this same violence upon the new woman, this makes it harder for her to acknowledge -- as she may mistakenly feel foolish for having trusted him in the first place. Shame becomes part of their prison. We hope that Varya remains safe.
25.
Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar
Baby Girl Lisa was second only to Big Ed in terms of making a splash this season. We know that she and Usman do get married. We do not know much at all about what went down regarding them at the Tell All.
26.
However
Lisa has recently become embroiled in a scandal after being caught using some of the worst slurs in existence, both the deeply racist n-word and the deeply homophobic f-slur. Yikes.
27.
Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks
While it has been no secret that these two have been broken up for some time, we know basically nothing about their storyline from the Tell All.
28.
And what else?
Apparently, FraudedByTLC learned that there is a proposal -- one that may be a big deal. When it comes to whose proposal it may be, your guess is as good as ours.