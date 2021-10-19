90 Day Fiance Before The 90 Days: Meet the Season 5 Couples!

Seven new couples.

One -- and only one -- familiar face.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days is promising all of that and more.

Production has announced the new stars of the upcoming season.

You can read all of their details -- and get a head start on making heads or tails of their drama -- below.

No, we don't know why, out of seven couples, three include an American partner from Michigan, specifically.

Perhaps that is just one of life's mysteries.

What's not a mystery is when this messy, Michigan-filled season will begin.

Season 5 will premiere on TLC on December 12.