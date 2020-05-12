90 Day Fiance Before The 90 Days: How Many Couples Broke Up?

This week's episode of 90 Day Fiance had relationships dropping like flies.

We'd compare the episode to the infamous Red Wedding, but hey, at least the Red Wedding featured people actually getting married.

After so many couples called it off ... what is left?

We'll tell you exactly.

And, thanks to the massive 90 Day Fiance Tell All leak this season, we can tell you which couples stuck to their guns and which broke up.

Unfortunately, some of this news -- in terms of both breakups and reconciliations -- is downright bad news.