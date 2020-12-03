90 Day Fiance Announces FOUR Spinoffs Coming to New Streaming Service

90 Day Fiance is a ratings titan for TLC, knocking other reality shows out of the park after rising from relative obscurity just a few years ago.

It's no surprise that the show has a lot of spinoffs.

What may be a surprise is that the show's latest announcement brings the total number of spinoffs up to 14.

Including original recipe 90 Day Fiance, that means 15 shows under the franchise umbrella.

If you think that this is too much for your schedule or your DVR to keep up with, you may be in luck.

The newest spinoffs have been announced specifically for a new streaming service, one that will include a wide variety of content from the Discovery family.