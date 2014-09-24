Duggar Family Rules: Who Are These Somehow Still a Thing in 2020??

The Duggar family's unusual dating (sorry, courting) rules were well documented long before they were embroiled in scandal.

Ever since Josh Duggar's child molestation history - and brazen adultery - was exposed, they've all been under a microscope.

Yet, despite his hypocrisy, and the fact that their every move is under heavier scrutiny than ever, they weather every storm.

TLC axed 19 Kids & Counting, only to quickly come back with Counting On, featuring the same Duggars and their beliefs.

Well, sans the radioactive Josh. And now Derick.

Josh was a bridge too far for even the hard core believers to stomach seeing on TV any longer, but the fan base remains.

The Duggars themselves are similarly loyal to their beliefs. When it comes to the Arkansas family's values, they stand firm.

Their belief system certainly requires conviction in order to practice, since their list of policies for love and life is not short.

Despite Joy bailing, Jinger's new life in L.A., Derick's sex on the brain and Jana's girlfriend (supposedly), the rules remain.

Here are the most bizarre things they don't allow ...