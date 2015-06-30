The Most Stunning Women in Bachelor History: Who's Your #1?

It may not have the best track record when it comes to lasting love, but The Bachelor franchise does not lack for eye candy.

Let's face it, members of Bachelor Nation have seen some truly gorgeous human beings over a decade and a half on ABC.

This is true on both sides of the gender coin.

No wonder Pete couldn't make up his mind this season. Dude's on his third relationship from the show ... since it ended!

In any case, let's get down to business:

Here are the hottest women of The Bachelor - some of whom became The Bachelorette, and some of whom still might.

For good reason. Obviously, this is subjective, but that's why it's fun. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, or something.

And just so we're clear here, we also ranked the hottest bachelors ever, so we are 100% equal opportunity objectifiers.

See if you agree or if you think we're crazy ...