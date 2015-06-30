The Most Stunning Women in Bachelor History: Who's Your #1?

It may not have the best track record when it comes to lasting love, but The Bachelor franchise does not lack for eye candy.
Let's face it, members of Bachelor Nation have seen some truly gorgeous human beings over a decade and a half on ABC.
This is true on both sides of the gender coin.
No wonder Pete couldn't make up his mind this season. Dude's on his third relationship from the show ... since it ended!
In any case, let's get down to business:
Here are the hottest women of The Bachelor - some of whom became The Bachelorette, and some of whom still might.
For good reason. Obviously, this is subjective, but that's why it's fun. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, or something.
And just so we're clear here, we also ranked the hottest bachelors ever, so we are 100% equal opportunity objectifiers.
See if you agree or if you think we're crazy ...
42.
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Kaitlyn Bristowe, the 2015 Bachelorette, is a bona fide cutie. And was never afraid to say and do what she thinks, including how she wanted to get her field plowed by Chris Soules. That kind of comment is always good for upping the wild card hotness factor.
41.
Raven Gates
The pride of Hoxie, Arkansas, Raven Gates, Nick Viall's runner-up in 2017, is as cute as they come ... making it all the more surprising that she has never come. (Sorry.)
40.
Tenley Molzahn
A controversial pick, perhaps, but we always had a soft spot for chipmunk-voiced, bubbly Tenley Molzahn.
39.
Caelynn Miller-Keyes
Caelynn Miller-Keyes had a great run on The Bachelor Season 23, but ultimately, Colton determined she wasn't worthy of his final rose or first roll in the hay.
38.
Courtney Robertson
Courtney Robertson reminded us often that she did modeling. Then wrote a book about reverse cowgirling Ben Flajnik in the Fantasy Suite. That is all.
37.
Corinne Olympios
Corinne Olympios overdid it with her sexual antics and forced theatrics at times during Nick Viall's season, and later on Bachelor in Paradise when she was involved in a sexual situation that temporarily shut down production. But, hey, drama aside, she is most definitely an attractive female.
36.
Tayshia Adams
Tayshia Adams would be an amazing Bachelorette - she's rumored to be in consideration for the role in 2020. We can just forget about the whole John Paul Jones thing.
35.
Danielle Maltby
Danielle Maltby was one of the more striking women to compete for Nick Viall's heart. Amazingly, she didn't even make the hometown dates.
34.
Victoria Fuller
Not unlike Courtney Robertson, who we saw moments ago, the sultry Victoria Fuller is was one of the most detested contestants in franchise history. Unlike Courtney, she did not go on to win the final rose. Thank goodness.
33.
Kelsey Weier
Iowa native and Bachelorette contender Kelsey Weier finished fourth on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor. One can kinda see why he had a hard time making up his mind at certain points.
32.
Britt Nilsson
Britt Nilsson may have lost out to Kaitlyn Bristowe as The Bachelorette in 2015, but she remains one of the cuter contestants in recent memory.
31.
Tia Booth
Often confused with Raven Gates, Tia Booth is actually Raven Gates' friend from Arkansas. Like Raven, she made a strong impression on The Bachelor. Unlike Raven, she was considered as a potential star of The Bachelorette in 2020 until Clare Crawley unexpectedly got the nod.
30.
Desiree Hartsock
The Bachelorette star Desiree Hartsock had a girl next door appeal and a cheesy authenticity that made her look amazing in anything or nothing.
29.
Jen Schefft
Jen Schefft had one of the poorest track records of any Bachelor(ette) star, but looks were never the issue.
28.
Jillian Harris
Like a fine wine, Jillian Harris gets better with age: She's arguably more attractive as a designer on HGTV's Love it or List it Too than she ever was on The Bachelorette! We'd have her list our home any time. If we were going to sell, that is.
27.
Emily Maynard
Emily Maynard stunned as The Bachelorette and before that, as The Bachelor winner. Both engagements (to Brad Womack, and then Jef Holm) fell apart in like 10 minutes, but she went on to find love outside of TV with Tyler Johnson. Makes you wonder.
26.
Nikki Ferrell
Nikki Ferrell and Juan Pablo Galavis were doomed from the start ... but hey, she got to be on TV and will never have a problem generating interest on dating apps with looks like this.
25.
Lauren Bushnell
Lauren Bushnell, Ben Higgins' fiancee and frontrunner from the start on The Bachelor Season 20, has a winning personality and is easy on the eyes. Typically a combination that guys like.
24.
Clare Crawley
Clare Crawley had been under the radar since finishing second to Nikki on Juan Pablo Galavis' season (though she did have a brief stint in Paradise). Now 38, she shocked the world by being cast as The Bachelorette star in 2020. That will make for a different season for sure - and a good one - assuming it happens with this whole global health crisis thing we have to get through first.
23.
AshLee Frazier
AshLee Frazier came across as a bit desperate, catty and clingy sometimes during her run on Sean Lowe's season ... the kind of insecurity that is kind of stunning considering how pretty she is.
22.
Catherine Giudici
Catherine Giudici (now Catherine Lowe) captured Sean's eye from the start. Her personality is amazing ... but we're just saying. Looking like she does doesn't hurt.
21.
Deanna Pappas
Deanna Pappas, in many ways, deserves credit for all of this. It was her shocking dismissal by Brad Womack - and subsequent turning away of Jason Mesnick - that gave the show a huge popularity boost just as social media and the Internet were becoming ubiquitously linked to The Bachelor in 2008.
20.
Rozlyn Papa
Her run on the franchise was short-lived, but boy did she make the most of it. Rozlyn Papa was famously kicked off the show for having an inappropriate relationship with a Bachelor staff member. That is one lucky staff member.
19.
Gia Allemand
Gia Allemand, may she rest in peace, was as pretty as she was charming during her stints on the franchise. We will always adore and miss her.
18.
Rachel Lindsay
Rachel Lindsay, the first African-American Bachelorette and prior to that, third-place finisher on The Bachelor, got to this point for so many reasons, but the fact that she is a bona fide cutie certainly didn't hurt.
17.
Vanessa Grimaldi
Vanessa Grimaldi won The Bachelor Season 21 because Nick Viall thought she had the whole package, and she did, but purely on superficial grounds, the Italian-Canadian is beyond gorgeous.
16.
Jade Roper
Nebraska girl next door Jade Roper was an actual Playboy model, which sums it up really. (This is one of the few photos of her we can actually show you.)
15.
Ali Fedotowsky
Ali Fedotowsky was as cute as they come, and somehow didn't make it work on either The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. It makes you wonder what kind of guys get cast on these things and whether people are there for the right reasons. Wow, that was profound. We should trademark that expression, literally no one has ever said it before.
14.
Trista Rehn Sutter
Trista Rehn earns a few bonus points for actually marrying her final rose recipient and having two kids with him ... but would have ranked plenty high even without that. Goodness.
13.
Amanda Stanton
Single mom Amanda Stanton made the final four of Ben Higgins' season, then became a Bachelor in Paradise standout the following two seasons, including but not limited to a serious relationship with Josh Murray. She's stunning.
12.
Danielle Lombard
Danielle Lombard was one of the more striking women to compete for Nick Viall's heart on Season 21. She didn't get a hometown date, but in the process avoided having to endure the train wreck that is Nick Viall's personal life, and we don't think she'll be lacking for interest now, so ... winning?
11.
Madison Prewett
Pretty and pleasant as she is pure and perky, Madison Prewett has made quite an impression on Peter Weber and Bachelor Nation here in 2020. We're sure there are plenty of interested parties in Auburn and beyond if and when Pilot Pete messes this up.
10.
Cassie Randolph
Cassie Randolph caught Colton's eye on the 2019 season of the Bachelorette, and it's not hard to see why. She's not unattractive by any means. The whole season played out somewhat amazingly, with Cassie having serious doubts about Colton but Underwood determined to make her the final pick. It's unclear if they have ... consummated the relationship but one has to imagine they have. I mean, you don't come this far without busting the inaugural nut. Will they make it to the altar, though?
9.
Hannah Brown
Hannah Brown, a.k.a. Beast Mode, was one of the more ... quirky contestants in recent memory. No wonder ABC went with her as the next Bachelorette even though Colton Underwood eliminated her before a host of other generics on his season.
8.
JoJo Fletcher
JoJo Fletcher, the runner-up on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor in 2016, is the first second-place finisher to get The Bachelorette job in many years. It's no surprise that the producers broke from recent tradition in giving her the nod ... just look at this photo and the way she handled getting her heart broken with such class on The Bachelor finale. And look at this photo again because wow. Jordan Rodgers may not have been much of a quarterback, but he got himself a catch.
7.
Becca Kufrin
Becca Kufrin, seen here on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special, was engaged to Arie Luyendyk for a few weeks after winning The Bachelor. He went on to change his mind and break up with her, hoping for a second chance with Lauren Burnham. No offense to Lauren, but a lot of people were celebrating that move ... because Becca is one hell of a catch. Smart, funny, approachable, authentic and beautiful without trying too hard, it's no surprise she was also announced as The Bachelorette for the summer of 2018. A lot of us think she could've done better than Garrett on her season but to each their own. They both seem happy which is all that matters.