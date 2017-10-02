The Bachelor Stars Ranked: Which Hunk is the Hottest?

With Peter Weber's time as The Bachelor winding down, it's time again to talk about The Bachelor spoilers ... but also this:
Which Bachelor is the #1 hottest of all time!?
After all, even if ABC does scour the Earth for eligible dudes who are the total package ... not all hunks are created equal.
For those keeping score, Peter is the star of The Bachelor's 24th season on ABC, making him the 23rd Bachelor of all time.
(Brad Womack famously got two cracks at the main event ... and yet didn't get a happily ever, or even close, after either).
Obviously, not everyone in the Bachelor Nation is totally agreed on who's hot and who's not. Such things are subjective.
But hey, that's why pointless debates are fun.
Take a look at the ghosts of Bachelors past and see for yourself who's the hottest of the hot and where you'd rank Pete.
23.
Lorenzo Borghese
If there were a Bachelor, and season of The Bachelor, that left less than a memorable impression, it might have to be Lorenzo Borghese. He is eminently forgettable. But he's not exactly hard to look upon.
22.
Andrew Firestone
Is Andrew Firestone a contender for Hottest Bachelor Ever? Maybe. Do you remember that he was actually on The Bachelor? Less-convincing maybe.
21.
Bob Guiney
Bachelor Bob Guiney starred in Season 4 of the ABC hit. No, seriously, he did.
20.
Charlie O'Connell
Not to be confused with his brother Jerry O'Connell, who's starred on things like Sliders, Scream 2, and Crossing Jordan, Charlie O'Connell once starred on the ABC show.
19.
Byron Velvick
The bass-fishing Byron Velvick had the outdoorsy thing going for him in Season 7, that's for sure. He got engaged to Mary Delgado, with whom he had a tumultuous relationship.
18.
Andrew Baldwin
Will you accept Andrew Baldwin's rose? This hottie - a Naval officer! - was an early contestant on this ABC hit.
17.
Aaron Buerge
Aaron Buerge was the second-ever Bachelor and also a serious hunk, though perhaps even less well known than the original.
16.
Jake Pavelka
Pilot Jake Pavelka was a controversial Bachelor. Why does it seem like the most controversial leading men are also the hottest? Sometimes, anyway.
15.
Matt Grant
Matt Grant is, if you couldn't immediately tell, British. He's the first British Bachelor, in fact. Amazingly, he gave his final rose to none other than Shayne Lamas. They were engaged for a solid 45 minutes.
14.
Alex Michel
Alex Michel was, as those of you versed in Bachelor lore will recall, the very first leading man on the series. But how many people actually remember that season? Did he set the gold standard for hotness or was he just a warmup for later hunks?
13.
Brad Womack
Brad Womack was the Bachelor so nice, ABC gave him the role twice. Is he hot enough to merit that, though?
12.
Jesse Palmer
Jesse Palmer was a big-time football player ... well, at least in college. His NFL career was mostly spent as a New York Giants backup, but then he went on to broadcasting at ESPN. In any case, do his looks score a touchdown in your book?
11.
Arie Luyendyk Jr.
The 2018 Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., was runner-up on The Bachelorette ... in 2012. Was no one else interested in the gig? Arie made a lot of headlines when he got engaged to Becca Kufrin and dispatched her after the fact, wooing runner-up Lauren Burnham instead; Arie and Lauren are still together six months later, while Becca just got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. Win-win for everyone?
10.
Ben Flajnik
Ben Flajnik is very easy on the eyes, even if his season ended up being quite forgettable or polarizing because of Courtney Robertson. Fans fell in love with him on The Bachelor. No matter where he ranks in hotness, we'd say that he has the best hair in Bachelor history. Don't try to deny it.
9.
Juan Pablo
Juan Pablo has his fans, despite many people ranking him as a less-than-ideal partner. But the guy's hot. Like, even for a Bachelor, he's super duper hot.
8.
Travis Stork
Travis Stork isn't just a hunk and a gentleman. He is a doctor, people. Incredibly he and Sarah Stone broke up between filming and the airing of the finale on ABC, despite living in the same city.
7.
Nick Viall
From a pure looks standpoint, Nick Viall would be the first to tell you that he can't hold a candle to Sean or Chris ... but he's been "hot" enough to nearly get engaged to TWO Bachelorette stars, AND get the nod from ABC to star in his own season, and be on Bachelor in Paradise as well, so that tells you a lot actually.
6.
Ben Higgins
Ben Higgins was your Bachelor for 2016. Things with Lauren Bushnell didn't quite work out, but viewed solely through the lens of hotness, he ranks pretty high up there, right?
5.
Peter Weber
Some derided his casting as generic, and not everyone is thrilled with his indecisiveness as the lead. But hey, he's a hot ticket.
4.
Chris Soules
Chris Soules was nicknamed Prince Farming for a reason. That reason was because he is a farmer by trade, and is quite charming. So it was a clever play on words to say the least. Somehow it didn't last between Chris and Whitney Bischoff, most likely because he lives in small-town Arlington, Iowa. Better luck next time?
3.
Colton Underwood
For now, Colton Underwood comes in a strong third. The virginal good-guy jock persona got him pretty far in Becca Kufrin's season, and - despite a pair of high-profile, questionable dalliances with Aly Raisman and Tia Booth, and a stint on Bachelor in Paradise - ABC gave him the green light to hand out the roses come 2019. He had his heart set on Cassie Randolph from the beginning and did not disappoint fans by picking her.
2.
Jason Mesnick
Then-single dad Jason Mesnick won over Molly Malaney even after he originally rejected her and got engaged to Melissa Rycroft. Then they lived happily ever after, because he's awesome.
1.
Sean Lowe
Hello there, Sean Lowe! This Bachelor ranks among the show's best looking, and for good reason, though his good-guy personality carries more than its share of weight here as well. Sean went on to marry Catherine Giudici, making him THE ONLY BACHELOR to wed his final rose recipient (Jason Mesnick loses on the previously mentioned technicality). and a likely factor in the recent selection of Colton, who shares some Sean-like qualities. Either way, a solid #1 pick as far as we're concerned. Agree? Disagree?