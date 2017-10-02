The Bachelor Stars Ranked: Which Hunk is the Hottest?

With Peter Weber's time as The Bachelor winding down, it's time again to talk about The Bachelor spoilers ... but also this:

Which Bachelor is the #1 hottest of all time!?

After all, even if ABC does scour the Earth for eligible dudes who are the total package ... not all hunks are created equal.

For those keeping score, Peter is the star of The Bachelor's 24th season on ABC, making him the 23rd Bachelor of all time.

(Brad Womack famously got two cracks at the main event ... and yet didn't get a happily ever, or even close, after either).

Obviously, not everyone in the Bachelor Nation is totally agreed on who's hot and who's not. Such things are subjective.

But hey, that's why pointless debates are fun.

Take a look at the ghosts of Bachelors past and see for yourself who's the hottest of the hot and where you'd rank Pete.