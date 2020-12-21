19 Worst TV Shows of 2020

We think it's fair to say that we can all agree on one thing:
2020 sucked.
Big time.
But more people were at home than ever, meaning that more people were watching television.
Unforunately, many of them may have been watching the television shows below... to which we only have one thing to say:
We're so verry sorry. These programs were awful.
1.
13 Reasons Why - Netflix
The pain is finally over.
13 Reasons Why took its final breath in 2020, and it was somehow more absurd than the second and third seasons.
We're not quite sure what the creative minds behind the show were going for, but what we got was an offensive final season that derived further from what made the show so good in its first season.
No, we won't miss it.
2.
Riverdale - The CW
This comic book adaptation made a splashy debut in 2017.
Armed with a compelling murder mystery, and all the teen drama you could handle, it was worth watching.
But the quality got worse as the years continued.
You know the show has jumped the shark when a villain tries to escape in a self-made rocket.
3.
Raised by Wolves - HBO Max
Ridley Scott's foray into TV was a meandering mess.
The characters were devoid of emotion, and the overall series was filled with action but somewhat empty.
To add insult to injury, it's coming back for a second season.
4.
The 100 - The CW
The 100 was built on the bond between Clarke and Bellamy, so forgive us for writing the show off the moment Clarke killed Bellamy.
This is the same show that killed Lexa off only a few years before necessarily, but at least the finale managed to pay tribute to Lexa.
The final season was filled with big ideas, but not one of them managed to stick. An unfortunate way to go out for a decent sci-fi drama.
5.
Empire - FOX
This once hot drama fell apart long before it's final season, but a murder mystery featuring the deaths of Cookie and Lucious was the focus of the final episodes.
We're sure you can understand that fans are mad because FOX didn't let the show return to production after it was shut down due to COVID-19.
We will probably never know how the series was supposed to end.
6.
Space Force - Netflix
With The Office and Friends off Netflix, the streamer thought a show featuring comedy greats such as Steve Carrell and Lisa Kudrow would be a draw with viewers.
The only thing funny about the show was just how badly it was written. Unfortunately, it will take flight for a second season in 2021.
7.
NeXt - FOX
NeXt had all the makings of a hit, and the storyline was actually pretty timely.
The issue plaguing the series from the jump was the terrible execution of it.
The series launched around 18 months after being picked up to series, but the show moved at a slow pace.
It makes sense then that FOX canceled it after a few episodes.
8.
Labor of Love - FOX
If you were in the market for The Bachelorette seeks a sperm donor, then the chances are that this was the show for you.
It went ignored and probably won't be back, and that's a good thing.
9.
Too Hot To Handle - Netflix
Netflix wanted another big dating hit after the success of Love Is Blind but Too Hot To Handle had a dumb name with an even dumber premise.
Unfortunately, millions of people watched, so we can expect countless seasons of trash.
10.
Selena: The Series - Netflix
We wanted this show to be good, but how can we get on board with a show focused on the life of Selena Quintanilla when the character feels like a guest star?
That, coupled with the fact that Christian Serratos was not the right pick for the role makes this series feel like a poor attempt at capturing the life of the iconic singer.
11.
Big Brother - CBS
Big Brother brought many beloved players back for a season of the series during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For every Janelle and Kaysar, there was a Nicole and Cody.
What the season highlighted is that there is a clear divide between how the game used to be played and how it is played nowadays.
Back in the good old days, we had changes in power every single week, but this season, the players are scared of making moves.
Stick a fork in it, CBS!
12.
Vanderpump Rules - Bravo
Producers realized the show was growing stale, so they injected some new blood into the mix as the veteran cast members mostly left Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants behind.
The end result was a show going in two distinctly different directions.
With the firings of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, and those two newbies, the only direction the show is going is the TV show scrap heap.
13.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Bravo
You know the show needs a cast overhaul when the producers rely on Brandi Glanville to pop up out of nowhere to stir the pot.
The problem with this franchise is that most cast members target one of their own for the entire season until they quit.
Last season, it was Lisa Vanderpump, and this season, it was Denise Richards.
At least we know Teddi Mellencamp is also out. God, she was exhausting.
14.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - MTV
Gym, tan, and lacking. That's about the best way to summarize the latest season of this MTV reality series.
The cast, sans Snooki, is locked up in a resort.
The simmering tension between Angelina and the rest of the cast is still very much present, and we're tired of it.
The only humor came from Pauly and Vinny creating a dating show for Ronnie.
You know something's up when Single Ronnie is not even fun.
15.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond Pic
We're convinced this show was rejected by The CW, only for AMC to slap "The Walking Dead" on it and try to sell it to fans. It's teenagers acting like toddlers in the apocalypse.
16.
Cursed - Netflix
Katherine Langford's follow-up to 13 Reasons Why featured an adult plot geared towards the younger audience.
Unfortunately, it failed to be watchable due to the corny dialogue and even worse action scenes.
17.
Filthy Rich - Fox
This show brought Kim Cattrall back to the small screen, but it was saddled with an unbelievable storyline from the jump.
It wanted to be a better version of Dallas or Dynasty. Unfortunately, it was probably the worst show of the year.
18.
Motherland: Fort Salem - Freeform
We wanted to like this one because it had witches, but the unique premise was held back by terrible storytelling.
You know it's 2020 when this show gets a renewal!
19.
Messiah - Netflix
This was Netflix's first show released in 2020, and it was also one of their worst ever.