19 TV Cancellations That Cut Deep in 2020

2020 was a rough year for television.*

(*And, of course, for humanity at large.)

With COVID-19 shutting down production early, the virus also led to some stunning cancellations.

No shows were safe as networks axed previously-renewed shows... and made some downright bizarre decisions.

Some of the most popular prrograms were cut short, without so much as a conclusive goodbye, even after years on the air.

Below, we've rounded up the cancellations that cut deep in 2020...