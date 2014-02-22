Kate Middleton: The Royally Hot Photos She Does Not Want You to See!

You'll likely never see Kate Middleton, a.k.a. the Duchess of Cambridge, in a bikini, or clubbing in the shortest of skirts, ever again.

For the rest of your life. This is reality. Given her status as wife of the future king, one cannot blame her or expect anything different.

After these private vacation images were published, especially, you knew Middleton's "minder" would shut 'em down in the future.

Which we get. We really do. It's just part of growing up.

Given the unique circumstances Catherine has found herself in, her less restrained days of yore may as well be another lifetime.

While Meghan Markle's personal Instagram may one day come back, now that she's found freedom, Middleton's never existed.

Nor will it. And that's completely fine. You have to respect it.

Unless your name starts with "Kard" and ends with "ashian" you prolly don't want these kindsa pics on the web if you can avoid it.

Yet it's still kind of a shame, because Kate has it goin' on!

Wow! Seriously, check this out ...

1. Pippa Middleton Bikini Photo

Pippa Middleton Bikini Photo
Pippa Middleton and Kate Middleton both looking gorgeous as ever in a bikini photo from 2006. The sisters have some quality DNA.

2. Kate Middleton in a Bikini

Kate Middleton in a Bikini
Kate Middleton looking gorgeous as ever in a bikini photo from 2006. The future Queen is a true beauty.

3. Kate Middleton, Bikini

Kate Middleton, Bikini
Kate Middleton looking gorgeous as ever in a bikini photo from 2006.

4. Kate Middleton Bikini Picture

Kate Middleton Bikini Picture
Kate Middleton looking gorgeous as ever in a bikini photo from 2006. She's got an amazing body.

5. Kate Middleton Bikini Photo

Kate Middleton Bikini Photo
Kate Middleton in a gorgeous bikini photo from her recent vacation. Unfortunately for Kate, she was also seen in a lot less.

6. Kate Middleton, Bikini, Prince William

Kate Middleton, Bikini, Prince William
Kate Middleton in a bikini with Prince William. One of the least revealing shots of her you'll see all month!

Related Photos:
Related Posts:
Kate Middleton Biography

Royally Pretty Girl
A celebrity gossip mainstay since at least 2006, Kate Middleton is Prince William's lady friend. These two dated off and on for many... More »
Born
Birthplace
Reading, England
Full Name
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

