15 Shows That Will Probably Get Canceled

It's almost that time of year.
By that, we mean that time during which the networks make renewal or cancellation decisions.
Some of those decisions are headscratchers for sure, but most of the below shows have already been picked up for new seasons.
And yet... we're worried about their long-term prospects.
Scroll down to find out what we mean:
1.
Grey's Anatomy - ABC
Grey's Anatomy has been renewed for Season 17. But the show recently lost original star Justin Chambers, and there was no on-screen exit. Additionally, ABC has pushed the show to a later slot and is trying to force fans to watch Station 19, a horrible spinoff.
All of these things have resulted in lower than usual ratings, and that's down to the fans who are unhappy with all the changes. Could the end of Grey's really be near?
2.
Prodigal Son - FOX
This psychological thriller has scored a full-season order, but the ratings are not great. FOX cancels middle of the pack series all the time, so we're not sure Prodigal Son is long for this world.
3.
Manifest - NBC
Manifest was a roaring success for NBC last season, but after a long delay, Season 2 is down over 40%. Serialized dramas rarely regain lost viewers, and the continued erosion could mean the series will be another high-concept drama that ends without a conclusion.
4.
The Resident - FOX
FOX moved The Resident from its post-911 Monday slot to Tuesdays. The ratings are down over 20%, and the show is now the network's 10th highest-rated scripted series out of 15. That's worrying.
5.
Emergence - ABC
This show started strong in the ratings but slumped to embarrassing levels by the conclusion. There's a decent mystery in there, but ABC might cut the series short.
6.
Almost Family - Fox
This show never got good ratings out of The Masked Singer, so FOX responded by shunning it to Saturdays. Shows rarely survive that kind of move, meaning that it will probably not be back.
7.
Bluff City Law - NBC
Despite some great episodes, Bluff City Law did not get a full-season order and NBC has been silent about the show's future ever since.
8.
A Million Little Things - ABC
Moving the show to Thursdays saved it last season, but ABC decided to move it to a later slot halfway through Season 2. As a result, the ratings have slumped.
9.
Stumptown - ABC
This show was supposed to be a hit, but it's barely registering in its Wednesday slot. It does get decent gains in delayed viewing, but not enough to rule it a slam dunk for renewal.
10.
The Rookie - ABC
There was a lot of controversy surrounding the series ahead of its move to Sundays, and the ratings took a sizeable hit.
11.
All Rise - CBS
All Rise has been a steady series for CBS and the network rewarded it with a back 9 order. But the series fails to make a splash in delayed viewing and ranks as the network's lowest-rated freshman series in delayed viewing. Given that CBS does not own the show, it's in trouble.
12.
Magnum PI - CBS
This CBS procedural moved to Fridays and the ratings have suffered. More worrying is that the show has been placed on a 22-week hiatus to accommodate MacGyver.
13.
Vanderpump Rules - Bravo
It was one of the best reality shows back in the day, but the cast growing older is not resulting in good storylines. Producers opted to include a bunch of fresh faces for Season 8, and it is simply not working. Fans have been vocal about it, as well.
14.
The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo
Losing Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson from the series is either going to be a good move or a bad move. Both women knew how to deliver the drama, and it's unclear whether the rest of the cast will be able to pick up the slack.
15.
Katy Keene - The CW
The CW renewed every single TV series that was not already announced to be ending. Katy Keene was got a script order for more episodes, but that was before the series launched and the ratings were revealed. Yes, they're bad.