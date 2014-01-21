Farrah Abraham: Her Most Iconic, Cringe-Worthy Moments We Can Never Unsee

Here at THG, we've seen a lot of of cringe-worthy pics of Farrah Abraham over the years ... and not just from Backdoor Teen Mom.

Seriously, this girl is one serious piece of work.

And we don't just mean how she has work done on her frequently-changing appearance, although that is some work, to be sure.

In any case, we thought to ourselves, let's make a special gallery, 'cause there is something about her that must be immortalized.

From car crashes on the highway, to an athlete's leg breaking, to Farrah Abraham (in general), we can't look away sometimes.

Even from things that make us squirm.

So experience the glory, meshed with uniquely OMG-style oddness, that is Farrah, summed up in moments we can never unsee.

We dare you to start scrolling. Go forth.