25 Celebrities Who Are Also Amateur Porn Stars

If these 25 celebrities ever find they need a side job, well, there's one career we know they have already dabbled in - with mixed results.
Commercially and critically mixed results, that is.
But lewd. Always, always lewd and often crude.
Below are some of our favorite famous amateur porn stars, for better or worse, right here and now - even if some of them would tell you they aren't real porn stars (looking at you, Farrah).
Just don't download their videos from shady sources.
Seriously, if Ashley Madison has taught us anything, it's that you can, and invariably will, get busted if you sign up for an account somewhere.
FWIW. Enjoy.
1.
Bella Thorne
For years, Bella wasn't shy about giving her fans little peaks at her body, but she stepped up her game late in the summer of 2020 by singing up for the adult subscription site, OnlyFans. While a lot of people have strong opinions about ways in which her antics - from scamming to grabbing up so many subscribers practically overnight - made the site worse, she raked in $2 million in just one week. That said, she didn't exactly go as hardcore as some fans expected.
2.
Kendra Wilkinson
Yes, she is known for her racy Playboy spreads, but before Hugh Hefner and before Hank Baskett, Kendra Wilkinson got freaky on video with an old boyfriend. And she's got a real talent for rodeo, we can tell you that much. A lot of people are amateurs before they go pro, and she excelled in both amateur and professional capacities.
3.
Kim Kardashian
Need we say more? Ray J hit it first, as he famously sang about a decade later, on the tape that made her a star. While the couple dated, and Ray J filmed their infamous sex video back in 2003, Kim Kardashian Superstar wasn't "leaked" (in air quotes) until 2007 ... right as Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered on E! Definitely makes you think. And want to break out the LaserDisc version of this timeless classic.
4.
Larissa Lima
This 90 Day Fiance legend chose money over fame when she turned to sites like OnlyFans and CamSoda to flaunt her incredible body after multiple cosmetic procedures. TLC fired her from the franchise, although her post-reality TV career has made her famous in its own right. As of late 2020, she was reportedly raking in $40,000 per month from OnlyFans alone.
5.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton was Kim Kardashian before Kim Kardashian was Kim Kardashian. In other words, she got famous from a guy doing her on camera. In Paris' case, night vision was also involved as Rick Salomon did his thing. Not as memorable for the actual content as much as for how groundbreaking it was at the time that a young socialite could become a celebrity by virtue of having the sex on camera. She and Kim were also friends once!
6.
Farrah Abraham
Okay, there's nothing amateur about getting paid by a porn company to shoot an X-rated video called Backdoor Teen Mom ... even though she tried to say she and James Deen (a freaking porn star) were dating and the tape was leaked. She's far from a pro when it comes to lying. Later in life, Farrah also did a stint on CamSoda and has never been shy about baring all on camera.
