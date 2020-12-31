13 Most Stunning TV Deaths of 2020

With 2020 over at last, it's time to look back at some of the biggest TV deaths of the year.
With fewer shows on the air, and many not getting to film proper season finales, there were also fewer deaths than the years before.
But that doesn't make the final scenes for these men and women any less heartbreaking.
May they all rest in peace. Well, most of them anyway...
1.
Lagertha - Vikings
One of TV's most popular characters was killed off in the first half of the final season of the fantasy drama.
Fans threatened producers before her death, and they continued to turn up the heat after it.
The death was the fulfillment of a prophecy, so we should have seen it coming.
2.
Cody - Big Sky
ABC marketed Big Sky with Ryan Phillipe as its male lead but delivered a stunning twist at the close of the series premiere when his character, Cody, was gunned down in brutal fashion.
It helped the show become one of the most talked-about of the year, but it's hard not to wonder what would have happened if Cody remained a part of the drama.
3.
Mary (Gamma) - The Walking Dead
Mary became an integral part of the Whisperers arc on the AMC hit, but as it started to wind down, she was killed by Beta.
The series thrives on killing people off, but this one could have been way more satisfying had her arc reached a conclusion.
4.
Kenny - Killing Eve
Killing Eve's uneven third season kicked off with the death of fan-favorite Kenny, leading to a string of "Oh, my god. You killed Kenny" memes.
The creative decision was not a good one, but at least it sent Carolyn spiraling like never before.
5.
Bonnie - How to Get Away With Murder
Bonnie endured so much trauma that it was inevitable she would perish at the final hurdle.
Frank's death was predictable because of his past, but there was hope that Bonnie would pull through.
6.
Justin - 13 Reasons Why
Justin's tragic death felt like 13 Reasons Why choosing to go out with its final season in shocking fashion.
He was diagnosed with AIDS in the series finale, and died shortly after.
7.
Bellamy - The 100
Bellamy's fate was frustrating. Seven seasons of character development, only for him to disappear, reappear a few episodes later, and be killed at the hands of his best friend?
Something was amiss behind the scenes on this one—Mark our words.
8.
Diyoza - The 100
Another big death on The 100 makes the list. Diyoza's death was not that surprising when you consider that she wasn't exactly a hero.
Still, just when she got to spend time with her daughter, her time in Bardo was cut short.
9.
Castiel - Supernatural
Castiel became a part of the family on Supernatural, but he allowed himself to be killed by the Empty after professing his love to Dean.
His death was always going to be linked to the moment he found true happiness.
10.
Dean - Supernatural
Dean's death was a bit bizarre.
His character beat so much throughout the show's 15-year run, but he was impaled by a piece of metal early into the last-ever installment, and it was tragic.
11.
Dani - The Haunting of Bly Manor
Dani was the only decent character on The Haunting of Bly Manor, so her series-ending death was a bitter pill to swallow.
It did bring the story to a close.
12.
Gabriel on The 100
Gabriel was a pivotal character for two seasons of The 100, but he was killed off by Sheidheda when it seemed he was about to find some true happiness.
13.
Kai on Legacies
The Vampire Diaries villain, Kai, popped up on Legacies to wreak some more havoc, but he took his last breath when Alaric beheaded him in one of the most anti-climactic deaths in the history of TV.