13 Best TV Shows of 2019

2019 is almost over. 

Before we say goodbye to the year, we're taking a look back at which shows were actually worth watching. 

Yes, a lot of TV shows sucked this year. HARD. We're looking at you, This Is Us!

But some cut through the clutter in a big way, and for that, we're recognizing the 13 best TV programs of 2019. 

Which was your favorite this year?

 

1. Schitt's Creek - Pop TV

Schitt's Creek - Pop TV
Many people only learned what Schitt's Creek was in the last year, but it has actually been on the air since 2015. In its fifth season, it maintained the quality from the previous four seasons, while dialing up the laughs. The series wraps up for good in 2020, and it will go down as one of the best TV shows ever.

2. Stranger Things - Netflix

Stranger Things - Netflix
After a dip in quality in its second year, Stranger Things returned to form with a July 4th-set storyline that featured fantastic acting, as well as a nice dose of nostalgia from the 1980s.

3. Unbelievable - Netflix

Unbelievable - Netflix
Heartbreaking and powerful, Netflix's miniseries was based on a true story. The series was timely, with first-rate acting, and shed light on subjects TV usually shies away from.

4. Fleabag - Amazon

Fleabag - Amazon
Fleabag is the definition of perfection. The comedy series led by Phoebe Waller-Bridge essentially stuck the middle finger up to the sophomore slump, delivering another hilarious season of TV. The awards don't lie!

5. Mr. Robot - USA Network

Mr. Robot - USA Network
This USA Network drama is delivering a phenomenal final season, one that has been filled with moments that have brought things full circle. The acting from Rami Malek, Christian Slater, Carly Chaikin, and Grace Gummer has been breathtaking.

6. The Walking Dead - AMC

The Walking Dead - AMC
After years of tedious storytelling and lame villains, The Walking Dead finally brought the horror back to the forefront. For the first time in a long time, the show is back to being one of the best on the small screen.

