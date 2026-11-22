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We have tragic news to report from the world of reality TV.

Fans of 90 Day Fiance are mourning the loss of one of the franchise’s memorable personalities. Sheila Mangubat, who appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, has died at the age of 35.

The heartbreaking news was shared by her former fiancé, David Dangerfield, who revealed that Sheila passed away Saturday in the Philippines. Her death came just days before what would have been her 36th birthday.

“It breaks my heart to share the news from her family that Sheila passed away on Saturday in the Philippines. I am devastated and still trying to process this loss,” David wrote in an emotional Instagram post.

Sheila Mangubat smiled brightly while participating in the 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6 Tell All special. (TLC/YouTube)

Sheila’s family members have also begun sharing glimpses of their heartbreaking goodbye. Her brother, Jonathan, posted a video from her funeral on his Facebook Stories Sunday. The footage came just hours after he shared a clip of himself and other family members mourning Sheila at her bedside.

For viewers who followed their relationship on TLC, Sheila and David’s love story was a particularly memorable one.

The pair initially connected through a Facebook group for deaf singles, eventually developing a relationship that would be documented on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Their romance and engagement became part of the show’s sixth season.

Their journey wasn’t without complications. The couple faced the considerable challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship, along with setbacks involving the K-1 visa process.

Those difficulties eventually contributed to their breakup in October 2025, seemingly bringing their romantic journey to an end.

However, there was apparently more to their story.

Despite going their separate ways, David revealed that he and Sheila had rekindled their romance in June 2026. The reconciliation meant the two had found their way back to each other after months apart.

Now, David is left trying to process an unimaginable loss.

Although their relationship experienced its share of ups and downs, the former couple’s connection was clearly meaningful. Their story also introduced viewers to the challenges of navigating love across international borders while dealing with personal and logistical obstacles.

Sheila’s death has undoubtedly come as a shock to those who watched her relationship unfold on television. Her family is now dealing with the loss privately in the Philippines, while David has publicly expressed his devastation.

Sheila was just 35 years old.

Our condolences go out to her family, friends, David, and everyone who knew and loved her during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

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