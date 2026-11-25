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Shane Gillis has responded after his ex-girlfriend, Grace Brassel, accused him of cheating on her for months in a scathing new essay about their relationship.

The 38-year-old comedian kept his reply short. In a statement, TMZ reports, Shane said, “Grace and I had some good times together. Breakups are tough, and I wish her the best.”

That’s a lot calmer than the story Grace is telling.

Shane Gillis and Grace Brassel attend the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

In the essay, Grace claims she discovered the alleged infidelity on the Fourth of July last year. She says she borrowed Shane’s phone to play some music, then felt the urge to look through his texts.

What she says she found was months of sexually explicit messages between Shane and another woman.

One message allegedly had Shane admitting he should have slept with the woman during Super Bowl weekend. According to Grace, that was a weekend when he had left her at home.

Grace says she stormed into the living room and demanded to know who the woman was. She claims Shane played dumb and kept fiddling with his Xbox controller while his friends cleared out of the room.

She admits she completely lost it from there. Grace writes that she punched a hole in the bathroom wall, threw her phone and even tossed a chair.

The next morning, Grace claims, Shane tried to smooth things over with a matcha latte and a halfhearted apology. She says he acknowledged the messages were bad and told her he was sorry.

Grace says she answered by throwing the drink at the wall.

When she pressed him on why he had cheated, Grace alleges that Shane screamed back that he was insecure, using a homophobic slur to describe himself.

According to Grace, the pair started breaking up last August. She says they briefly got back together before ending things for good.

The cheating claims are only one part of the essay. Grace also accuses Shane of being controlling and emotionally cruel, and she alleges he repeatedly put her down while they were together.

She describes the “red flags” she says she brushed aside at the time, including the way he talked to her.

“Until last August, I was in a year-long relationship with Shane, and his comments didn’t faze me,” Grace wrote.

This isn’t the first time Grace has spoken out about the relationship. Last month, Brassel bashed Gillis following his SNL monologue in an emotional Instagram video.

“Last year I was in a relationship that fully stripped me of who I am,” she wrote at the time.

Grace added that she had been “so terrified to even talk about what I went through,” pointing to what she described as relentless bullying from the comedian’s fans.

She framed that post as encouragement for other women. “I want to share this to let women know IT GETS BETTER!! And you can do it!” she wrote. “I had it on level hard mode, and I survived! And I’ve never been happier.”

Her tone was much softer right after the split. Grace appeared on the “For the Girls” with Becca Moore podcast following the breakup and had plenty of nice things to say about Shane back then.

She even said on the show that she didn’t want to “try to ruin someone’s career, because we had a year-long relationship that didn’t work out.”

The essay lands just weeks after Shane returned to host SNL on October 10, despite having been fired from the show’s cast in 2019 over his use of racial slurs.

His monologue during that episode sparked a fresh wave of backlash. Shane complained about women’s workout clothes at the gym, saying, “I didn’t know women just dress like w–es now,” and griped that men aren’t “allowed” to look at women while they exercise.

Several public figures criticized the bit, and Grace’s Instagram video followed soon after.

Shane’s statement doesn’t directly address any of the specific allegations in the essay, including the sexting messages Grace says she found on his phone.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

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