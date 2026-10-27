Savannah Chrisley's Fiance Identified as Ex-Hunter Biden Business Partner Whose Prison Sentence Was Commuted By Trump

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Earlier today, we reported that Savannah Chrisley was engaged and pregnant.

The former reality star shared the news on her Instagram page, but she did not reveal the identity of her fiance and soon-to-be baby daddy.

Now, in an unexpected twist to the story, the mystery man has been identified — but not by Savannah.

Savannah Chrisley attends the red carpet for Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” at Fox Studio Lot on September 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, Savannah’s future husband is Jason Galanis, a businessman with a criminal conviction tied to multimillion-dollar securities fraud schemes and a connection to Hunter Biden.

Galanis received a significant break from President Donald Trump, who commuted his federal prison sentence in March 2025.

That’s quite a backstory, especially since Savannah’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were also pardoned by Trump.

Savannah had kept her partner’s identity largely under wraps while their relationship developed away from the spotlight.

Now, with a baby on the way and a wedding in the works, the mystery man is no longer quite so mysterious.

The connection to Hunter Biden is not merely a passing detail.

Galanis previously worked with Biden and Devon Archer on investment ventures, and he testified during a Republican-led congressional impeachment inquiry into the Biden family in 2024.

His criminal case, meanwhile, involved fraudulent investment schemes that cost investors and a Native American tribal entity tens of millions of dollars, according to federal prosecutors.

Galanis was sentenced to 189 months in prison in September 2020. Trump’s March 2025 commutation reduced his sentence to time served, allowing him to leave prison without serving the remainder of his term.

Savannah’s own connection to Trump makes the timing particularly noteworthy. She spent years publicly advocating for the release of her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were imprisoned following convictions for bank fraud and tax evasion. Trump pardoned them in May 2025, roughly two months after commuting Galanis’ sentence.

As for how Savannah and Galanis got together, she explained on her “Unlocked” podcast that they met through political circles while she was campaigning for her parents’ release.

Galanis reached out on June 1, 2025, congratulating her on her efforts. Their conversations eventually became romantic, and they began dating the following month.

The couple reportedly kept their relationship private for months, although they were spotted together on vacation in the Cayman Islands and spending time in Nashville.

Savannah has also acknowledged that their age difference is substantial. Galanis is 56, making him 27 years older than the 29-year-old reality star. However, she has made clear that the age gap isn’t something she’s particularly concerned about.

On her podcast, Savannah described the relationship as deeply fulfilling and said she finally felt she had found her person. She also praised Galanis for making her feel secure and supported.

Now, the couple is preparing to welcome a child together and reportedly plans to marry in May 2027.

Savannah’s engagement and pregnancy announcement may have been a happy personal milestone, but the revelation of her fiancé’s identity has introduced a whole new set of questions about the man joining the Chrisley family.

