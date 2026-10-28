Savannah Chrisley's Fiance Had More Than $100 MILLION in Financial Liabilities After Last Marriage

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As we previously reported, Savannah Chrisley’s engagement announcement came with plenty of reasons for fans to pay attention.

But as the Chrisley Knows Best alum prepares to welcome a baby with her new fiancé, Jason Galanis, his financial history is raising some serious questions.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Galanis was assigned responsibility for more than $100 million in financial liabilities when his previous marriage ended in divorce in 2018.

Reality TV star Savannah Chrisley speaks on stage on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The legal paperwork reportedly listed $37 million in restitution, two separate forfeiture obligations of $37 million and $43 million, and approximately $12 million in taxes.

He also had a personal guarantee estimated at between $8 million and $9 million.

To be clear, the amounts listed do not necessarily represent what Galanis still owes today. The documents also do not establish whether any of the obligations overlapped.

Still, those are some eye-popping numbers for a man who has only just entered the spotlight as Savannah’s future husband.

The court documents stem from Galanis’ divorce from his ex-wife, Monet Berger, whose marriage to the businessman ended in 2018.

According to the judgment, the court found that Galanis had engaged in criminal conduct before and during their marriage, and potentially after their separation. The ruling assigned him responsibility for liabilities connected to his actions, protecting Berger from those financial obligations.

The proceedings also reportedly revealed that Berger had limited knowledge of the couple’s remaining assets and debts because they maintained separate financial accounts and records throughout their relationship.

And the financial revelations weren’t the only unusual discovery. The court documents indicated that the couple’s marriage had never been officially registered with the state of California, despite the pair living as husband and wife for nearly a decade.

The judgment also found that Galanis had forged Berger’s signature on tax returns in certain years.

Galanis’ financial history comes with an even bigger legal backdrop. He was sentenced to 16 and a half years in federal prison for securities fraud and other offenses before President Donald Trump commuted his sentence in March 2025.

Savannah, meanwhile, has been making headlines of her own after announcing that she is engaged and pregnant with her first child with Galanis.

The reality star revealed the news on social media, initially keeping her fiancé’s identity under wraps. She later discussed their relationship on her “Unlocked” podcast, explaining that they met through political circles while she was advocating for her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, to receive a pardon.

Galanis and Todd also share a notable connection: Both men served time at the same federal prison camp before receiving presidential clemency.

Savannah has defended her relationship despite the 27-year age difference, describing Galanis as the love of her life.

With a baby on the way and a wedding in their future, Savannah and Galanis are entering a new chapter together. But the newly revealed divorce documents add another layer to the growing public interest in the businessman’s past.