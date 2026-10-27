Savannah Chrisley Announces Pregnancy AND Engagement!

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That’s a lot of news at once!

Savannah Chrisley is both pregnant and engaged!

When is she due?

Who is the mystery boyfriend willing to marry into the controversial and sometimes criminal Chrisley family?

Savannah Chrisley departs after speaking on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention. (Photo Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

She’s pregnant!

On the morning of Tuesday, October 27, Savannah took to Instagram to share the news.

In her post, she revealed a montage of her pregnancy journey thus far.

We saw ultrasound images, her growing baby bump, and more.

(There’s stuff about her boyfriend-turned-fiance, too.)

First, check out her pregnancy announcement for yourself.

Savannah has yet to reveal the identity of her boyfriend-turned-fiance. She refers to him only as “J” for now, and might not share more until they marry.

She included a lengthy caption — one so long that we have included it in full, even though it took two screenshots to capture, below.

“I’ve prayed for this life. I’ve cried for this life,” Savannah expressed. “And there were moments I truly wondered if this life would ever be mine.”

(It is easy to forget, given the tone of her caption and the look that she cultivates, but Savannah is only 29 years old.)

“Just when I thought my heart couldn’t hold any more love, God gave us our sweetest blessing yet… we’re having a BABY!” she declared alongside confirming her engagement news.

Savannah’s big announcement came in two parts, sharing both her pregnancy and her engagement. (Image Credit: Instagram)

She gushes over her new fiance

“J, watching the way you already love and protect our baby before he/she has even entered this world has made me fall in love with you in an entirely new way,” Savannah gushed.

“Not a single doctor’s appointment missed,” she praised.

She went on to extol her fiance’s alleged virtues.

“Constantly caring for me,” she listed, “talking about our baby.”

Savannah thanked him for “reminding me how beautiful my growing bump is.”

This is the second portion of Savannah’s glowing pregnancy announcement. (Image Credit: Instagram)

At this time, Savannah has not disclosed her due date any more than she has shared her fiance’s name.

However, she did add that she cannot “wait to meet” her future child.

Unfortunately, Savannah’s child will likely be born into a world full of turmoil, with wars and violent criminals that did not exist just a couple of years ago.

Savannah played a small role in making that happen, and her loyalty was rewarded by her parents escaping justice via a pardon from Trump.

Perhaps, whether she likes it or not, the world will be a better place for her child than things are today. Election Day is November 3. If you have not voted already, it’s time to make a plan.