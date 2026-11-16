Sam Hartman: New ‘Bachelor’ Star’s Ex Slams Him For Toxic Relationship

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As we previously reported, NFL player Sam Hartman has been cast as the next Bachelor in a surprising move.

And that’s not the only surprise to hit Bachelor Nation this week.

Sam hasn’t even handed out his first rose, and he’s already dealing with some less-than-romantic commentary about his dating history.

Sam Hartman speaks on SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The casting news prompted a woman named Becca Hunt to revisit her alleged relationship with Hartman, and she didn’t exactly have glowing things to say.

Hunt took to TikTok shortly after the announcement, sharing a photo of herself with Hartman and delivering a rather pointed assessment of their past.

“The most toxic relationship in my life is now the bachelor LOL,” she wrote.

Naturally, the comment attracted attention, with social media users eager to learn more about the quarterback’s romantic history. Hunt subsequently addressed the reaction, although she made it clear that she wasn’t interested in turning her experience into a public takedown.

“Look, y’all, I am not going to say anything more [about] this; I just thought it was ironic because it’s a dating show,” she explained.

Hunt also wanted to make one thing clear: She wasn’t placing all the responsibility for the relationship’s problems on Hartman.

“Also, saying it was the most toxic relationship of my life is not putting all the blame on him. Just ironic he’s now on a dating show. Hope this helps!” she added.

But Hunt had another revelation that could make Hartman’s upcoming television experience even more awkward.

“What’s funny is I was interviewed to be on this season,” she revealed.

That’s right. The woman who described her relationship with the new Bachelor as the most toxic of her life apparently went through at least part of the casting process for the very season in which he’ll be looking for love.

Whether ABC knew about their history when considering Hunt as a potential contestant is unclear. It’s also unknown whether she made it far enough in the casting process to have potentially appeared alongside her former romantic partner.

Meanwhile, Hartman seems enthusiastic about his unexpected career change.

The former Notre Dame and Washington Commanders quarterback discussed his casting during an appearance on Good Morning America, admitting that he initially had reservations about joining a reality dating franchise.

A conversation with Jesse Palmer, himself a former NFL quarterback who became the Bachelor in 2004, reportedly helped change his mind.

Hartman also acknowledged that dating 30 women simultaneously could present some challenges.

“I have a tough time holding a conversation with one girl; 30 is going to be pretty tough,” he joked.

As for what he’s looking for in a future partner, Hartman said he wants someone driven and competitive, explaining that he wants a woman whose ambitions motivate him.

The 27-year-old joined the Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and currently plays on the team’s practice squad. He has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game.

Hartman’s season of The Bachelor is scheduled to premiere March 21, 2027.

Of course, ABC is hoping viewers will tune in to watch a genuine search for love. But with Hunt’s comments already circulating, Hartman might have a little explaining to do before the first limo even pulls up.

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