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As we previously reported, Sam Hartman has been cast as the new star of The Bachelor.

So the former NFL QB is preparing to date 30 women on national television — but one former girlfriend is offering a preview of what life with the new Bachelor might actually look like.

And apparently, it involves a whole lot of football, fishing, and vegetables.

Lauren Blake Boultier, a model and DAZN boxing host, tells TMZ she once dated Hartman for approximately seven months.

Sam Hartman attends Ralph Lauren Fragrances Ralph’s Club New York Celebration at Hall des LumiÃ©res on September 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images)

Her assessment of the Washington Commanders’ practice squad quarterback? He has the “personality of asparagus.”

“He’s good for you, but he’s not exactly the most exciting thing on the menu,” Blake joked.

That is certainly one way to describe a former boyfriend who is about to become the center of a reality dating franchise.

Blake explained that Hartman’s interests largely revolve around football, fishing and family. In fact, she joked that his idea of an adventurous weekend is simply checking out a different fishing spot.

So, if ABC is planning elaborate dates, exotic excursions, and dramatic romantic gestures, producers might want to make sure Hartman is properly briefed.

Still, Blake wasn’t interested in making the 27-year-old sound like a terrible catch. She described him as family-oriented and down-to-earth, adding that he is “absolutely husband material” for the right woman.

The problem, she explained, was a difference in personalities. Blake loves spontaneity, while Hartman prefers sticking to his routine. In other words, one wanted to mix things up, and the other was apparently perfectly content keeping the fishing schedule intact.

Blake also had some advice for the 30 women who will compete for Hartman’s attention when Season 30 gets underway. She encouraged them not to become so focused on winning the final rose that they forget to consider whether Hartman is actually their type.

That seems like a reasonable warning, particularly given that the show’s premise involves a lot of people trying to convince themselves they have found their soulmate after approximately three conversations.

And Blake plans to watch. She told TMZ she is genuinely rooting for her ex, noting that it isn’t every day someone gets to watch a former boyfriend date 30 women on television.

The latest shade comes on the heels of comments made by a different ex, who described her relationship with Hartman as “toxic.”

Hartman was announced as the next Bachelor on November 13.

The former Notre Dame quarterback discussed the casting on Good Morning America, where he admitted that talking to 30 women could be a challenge. He joked that he sometimes has trouble holding a conversation with just one.

The new season is scheduled to premiere March 21, 2027.

Hartman may be a handsome professional athlete, but Blake’s comments suggest viewers shouldn’t expect a nonstop party. Then again, perhaps ABC has finally found a Bachelor whose idea of a wild night is changing the bait.

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