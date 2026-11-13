Sam Hartman, Commanders QB, Named Star of ‘The Bachelor’ Season 30

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Go long, Bachelor Nation!

ABC has officially named NFL quarterback Sam Hartman as the star of The Bachelor season 30.

The surprising news was revealed on Friday’s episode of Good Morning America.

The 27-year-old will be the one handing out roses when the franchise returns after two years off the air.

Sam Hartman attends ‘Shaq’s Fun House’ at XS nightclub at Encore Las Vegas on February 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

The new season premieres on Sunday, March 21 at 8 p.m. on ABC, with episodes streaming on Hulu the next day (via Deadline).

ABC made the casting a big moment, introducing Sam to viewers live on the morning show rather than quietly dropping a press release.

In a statement, the network said, “Sam Hartman is changing the game” as the show’s newest leading man.

Fair enough. Bachelor Nation has seen plenty of pilots, contractors, and influencers in the lead role over the years, but an NFL quarterback is a fresh pick for the milestone season.

So who is the new Bachelor? Sam is a Charlotte, North Carolina native who played college football at Notre Dame before turning pro.

He eventually landed with the Washington Commanders, where he spent most of his time on the practice squad. He was briefly elevated to the team’s active roster following an injury to backup QB Marcus Mariota.

Hartman’s current status with the franchise is a little murky, though. One report claims he was cut by the Commanders months ago, while others refer to him as a current Washington QB.

Either way, his football resume is about to be overshadowed by limo exits and cocktail parties for a whole new audience.

As for his love life, there’s no word on a past girlfriend or recent relationship. ABC is simply billing him as a single guy ready to look for love on the iconic dating series.

The timing of the announcement also matters for the franchise. Sam’s casting follows the controversy surrounding Taylor Frankie Paul and her canceled season of The Bachelorette.

That cancellation, combined with the long break between Bachelor seasons, left a lot of fans wondering whether the franchise was winding down for good.

Tapping a pro athlete for season 30 suggests ABC is going big on the comeback instead.

The network has not yet revealed the women who will be competing for Sam’s final rose.

Those cast members are typically introduced closer to premiere night, which means fans have a few months to wait before they learn who will be stepping out of the limos.

For now, the countdown is on to March 21, when Sam makes his debut as the face of The Bachelor.

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