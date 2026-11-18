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Ryan Adams is ready to walk down the aisle again — and his new fiancée is 30 years younger than he is.

The 52-year-old singer-songwriter is engaged to Kate Farr, a 22-year-old writer, producer and musician, after just six months of dating.

Adams confirmed the news in an interview with TMZ, revealing that the couple got engaged in early October.

Singer-songwriter Ryan Adams performs onstage during day 3 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

The pair reportedly met through mutual friends earlier this year.

Their relationship began as a friendship before turning romantic, and Farr has since moved to Los Angeles to live with Adams.

The couple are also reportedly considering a move to the Midwest so they can be closer to their families, including Farr’s relatives in Ohio.

Adams certainly sounds smitten. “I’ve never been happier in my life,” he told TMZ. “Kate is the most fascinating, kindest nerd I’ve ever met. She’s my best friend, and I’ve never been happier. Here’s to love.”

He also joked that the photos the two have taken together are “insanely dorky.” So, apparently, romance is alive and well — even if the age gap is likely to become a talking point.

Of course, Adams is no stranger to high-profile relationship headlines. He was married to actress Mandy Moore from 2009 until their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Moore later spoke publicly about the relationship, describing it as codependent and alleging that Adams emotionally abused her and undermined her music career.

In a 2019 New York Times investigation, Moore and six other women made allegations of emotional abuse or sexual misconduct against Adams.

The report included claims that he used his influence in the music industry to pursue young women.

Adams disputed the allegations at the time, with his representatives describing Moore’s account as inconsistent with his view of their relationship and the broader report as inaccurate.

The following year, Adams issued a public apology, acknowledging that he had mistreated people during his life and career.

He said he was seeking professional help to get sober and that sobriety and his mental health had become priorities.

Moore has since moved on, marrying musician Taylor Goldsmith in 2018. The couple share three children.

Now Adams is preparing for marriage once again. Whether the newly engaged couple make their rumored move to the Midwest before the wedding remains to be seen.

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