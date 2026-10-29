Russell Brand's Wife Calls Him an 'Amazing Husband,' Admits He Cheated On Her in Rape Trial Testimony

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Russell Brand’s wife, Laura Gallacher, took the witness stand at his rape and sexual assault trial at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, October 29, and called him an “amazing husband.”

Brand denies three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault. Gallacher, who married Brand in 2017, appeared as a character witness and gave evidence in support of her husband.

“I feel very seen by him,” she told the court, according to Variety.

Russell Brand leaves Southwark Crown Court after pleading not guilty on May 30, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

She also described the comedian and former actor as “caring and kind” and a “wonderful father.”

Gallacher’s testimony was not limited to their life together today. The couple first dated in 2006, split, and then rekindled their romance in 2015, two years before they wed.

According to reports from the courtroom, she explained that their first relationship ended in 2007 and spoke about Brand’s struggles with monogamy during that early stretch of their romance.

“I wasn’t interested in having a relationship with him if he was sleeping with other people,” she explained, adding:

“It was clear it was difficult for him to be monogamous,”

Even so, she reportedly told jurors that he was a caring partner back then, too.

That part of her evidence carries particular weight in this case. Gallacher reportedly described Brand as a caring and considerate partner during the same period in which he is accused of rape.

Brand, known to American audiences for roles in films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek, has admitted in the past to being a womanizer. He has consistently maintained, however, that he is innocent of the charges against him.

His wife’s appearance came one day after Brand himself addressed the court on Wednesday.

Gallacher reunited with Brand nearly a decade after their first breakup. Their 2017 wedding came years after Brand’s short-lived and very public marriage to Katy Perry.

Gallacher has largely stayed out of the spotlight during the couple’s years together, which made her decision to testify on his behalf all the more striking to court watchers.

The trial is the culmination of a lengthy investigation into allegations made by multiple women. Brand was hit with additional rape charges as the investigation continued, and he has pleaded his innocence throughout.

Brand has not stayed silent outside the courtroom, either. In April, he sat down with Megyn Kelly for her show and spoke at length about his past, including his drug use and his years of sexual conquests.

During that interview, Brand admitted to sleeping with a 16-year-old when he was 30, insisting that all of his sexual encounters were consensual while conceding that the encounter was “exploitative.”

“The plain fact of it is, in Europe and in the United Kingdom, where I’m from, the age of consent is 16,” Brand said at the time.

He went on to suggest that his behavior during those years stemmed in part from immaturity and from a life spent chasing what he described as chemical escapes.

That interview drew widespread criticism, and it did little to quiet the controversy surrounding the charges he now faces.

In court, Gallacher painted a very different picture of the man she lives with today, focusing on his role as a husband and as a father.

She was one of several people called to speak about Brand’s character as the defense presents its case.

Brand continues to deny all of the charges against him, and the trial at Southwark Crown Court is ongoing.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.