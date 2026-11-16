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Russell Brand’s message from behind bars is now the subject of a government investigation, after his wife, Laura Brand, read his words aloud on his YouTube channel on Sunday.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Andy Burnham slammed the message as “appalling” and said it is being “urgently” investigated, Deadline reports.

The U.K. Ministry of Justice is looking into whether the message broke prison rules. Brand allegedly used his wife to relay the statement while he serves time for rape and sexual assault.

Russell Brand arrives at court ahead of his trial, where he faces rape and sexual assault charges at Southwark Crown Court on October 12, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Brand was convicted earlier this month by a London court, and he was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison just days before Laura posted the video.

In the message she delivered on his behalf, the 51-year-old maintained his innocence.

“Something strange is happening,” Brand said, adding that he is “not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for.”

He also confirmed in the statement that he is being held at Littlehey Prison, a facility for men who have been convicted of sexual offenses.

The fallout is reportedly far from over. The investigation could land the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star in even more trouble, according to reports, though no outcome has been announced.

Brand’s arrival at Littlehey has already drawn scrutiny. The Get Him to the Greek actor was moved to a ‘cushy’ prison despite his long sentence, with the transfer reportedly taking place on a Friday night.

HMP Littlehey is a large prison for male sex offenders, but it is a Category C facility. Those prisons offer vocational training and other comforts, and they normally house men serving shorter sentences.

According to that report, Brand asked for extra blankets on his first night in his new digs.

The move came just hours after word spread that he was being considered for a far tougher placement. Brand had been expected at the deadly ‘Monster Mansion’ prison, the nickname for high-security HMP Wakefield.

Before the transfer, Brand was being held at Category B Wandsworth.

It is believed, though unconfirmed, that Wakefield was ultimately deemed too dangerous for him. Child sex offender Ian Watkins was fatally stabbed there, and child killer Kyle Bevan also met a violent end at the facility in 2025.

Brand’s prison message also lands as more of the women who have accused him are speaking out.

Over the weekend, Russell Brand accuser Mia Latter revealed her identity for the first time, stepping forward as the woman previously known only as “Alice” in a 2023 newspaper investigation.

Latter, 37, alleges that Brand abused her when she was 16. She said that “it’s not my burden to carry anymore” when explaining her decision to go public.

She shared her allegations with police, but prosecutors did not include her case in the trial that ended in Brand’s conviction.

Investigators are looking into further allegations against Brand, which could potentially mean more time behind bars for the disgraced comedian.

The platform Laura used to share his statement is one of the few he has left. Much of Brand’s social media disappeared following his conviction and incarceration, but his YouTube channel remains online.

The channel has drawn attention in recent days for other reasons, too, after a 2009 video of Brand and Sean “Diddy” Combs flying to Las Vegas together resurfaced. Both men are now in prison.

Laura has stood by her husband throughout his legal saga, and she has made headlines for defending him since his sentencing.

Now the message she shared on his behalf is in the hands of the Ministry of Justice, which is investigating whether Brand broke prison rules in relaying it from his cell at Littlehey.

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