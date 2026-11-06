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He’s finally going to have time to look up his favorite bible verse.

Convicted rapist Russell Brand is behind bars, his bail denied.

He has not yet been sentenced. When he is, he isn’t expected to be let out until the next decade.

One of the key investigators into the case explains that Brand represents an ongoing threat to women.

Russell Brand arrives at court for his rape trial on October 28, 2026. (Photo Credit: Alberto Pezzali/Getty Images)

A potential life sentence could be less (but still, years)

Kirsty Brimelow, chair of the Bar Council, told Sky News that the outlook isn’t good for Brand.

As the disgraced former television personality awaits sentencing, he might want to grow accustomed to viewing the world through bars.

Brimelow predicted that, though he could potentially serve life behind bars, he will likely face “between six and nine years” in prison for his crimes.

That’s not a very long time to serve for rape.

However, it is a lengthy sentence that he likely hoped to avoid, devoid of creature comforts that his years as a public persona have afforded him.

It is clear from the mix of convictions and acquittals that the Crown Prosecution Service (yes, that is really what they’re called, and yes, they have to wear Founding Fathers cosplay wigs and judges robes in court) only managed to prove half of their case.

Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault on Thursday, November 5.

However, that same jury acquitted him of two counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

It’s clear that the jury believed that the prosecutors proved that Brand is a rapist.

However, it sounds like they felt that some of these charges had more evidence to back them up than others.

This might not be his last trial

In the US, sometimes the wait between conviction and sentencing takes months.

This is for a number of reasons, including giving attorneys time to prepare arguments or even gather witness statements and more.

Brand will not have a long wait.

On Monday, November 9, the court will sentence him.

Of course, given that he is already behind bars, there is little practical difference between a sentencing on Monday and in 2030.

A detective who oversaw Brand’s investigation shared that he is still a danger to women.

This investigator said that Brand’s “position of power and trust” and “millions of followers” could potentially put many women at risk.

(Keep in mind that convictions do not guarantee that sexual predators will simply stop — and some, if given the chance, will strike again before going to prison. Ted Bundy is a particularly heinous example.)

Additionally, there are still ongoing investigations — plural — for other rapes.

It is possible that Brand could end up going to trial yet again. For the sake of past victims and other women who have not yet crossed his path, we hope that these prosecutions are successful.