Russell Brand Sentenced to 10 Years In Prison Following Rape Conviction

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Russell Brand is officially heading to prison for a very long time.

The comedian has been sentenced to 10 years and six months behind bars after being convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

The 51-year-old appeared Monday at London’s Southwark Crown Court, where a judge delivered the punishment following a four-week trial.

Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court on November 04, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The convictions involved four different women and offenses committed between 2004 and 2009.

Brand was found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. He was acquitted of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

During sentencing, Judge Mr. Justice Bennathan addressed Brand directly, reminding him that he had once been considered funny and charismatic by many people.

“You had also become a sexual predator,” the judge told him.

The judge also noted that Brand’s celebrity status had protected him until allegations against him became public in 2023.

One particularly disturbing aspect of the case involved the woman Brand was convicted of raping at his Hampstead home in 2009. According to the judge, the encounter initially involved consensual sex before Brand removed a condom without her consent and raped her.

The judge also discussed the lasting consequences of the attack, including the woman’s subsequent struggles with alcohol. She reportedly spent months fearing she might have contracted HIV.

Another victim was sexually assaulted while working on a project for Channel 4. The judge recalled Brand making crude sexual comments about her afterward, with two male colleagues present.

The court also heard about a 2004 incident in which Brand grabbed a woman’s breasts while she was sitting and talking with him. The judge described his behavior as demonstrating a disregard for women’s right to say no.

Prosecutors previously characterized Brand as a calculated sexual predator who used his fame and celebrity status to pursue women.

Brand denied the charges throughout the trial, maintaining that his sexual encounters were consensual. His legal team had argued for leniency during Monday’s sentencing proceedings.

The case follows a 2023 that brought allegations of sexual misconduct against Brand into the public spotlight. Several women subsequently came forward.

And while the criminal proceedings surrounding these particular charges have concluded, Brand’s legal troubles may not be over.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that he remains under investigation over separate rape allegations made by two additional women.

For now, however, Brand will be spending the foreseeable future behind bars. His once-celebrated entertainment career has taken a staggering turn, and the consequences of his criminal convictions are now official.