Russell Brand Moved to ‘Cushy’ Prison Despite Long Sentence for Violent Crimes

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He’s getting the Ghislaine Maxwell treatment — without having to resort to blackmail!

Despite consideration for a more appropriate high-security facility, Russell Brand has been transferred somewhere else.

The convicted rapist’s new trappings allow for group sports, extra blankets, and other “cushy” accommodations.

While his wife makes headlines for spinning conspiracy theories on his behalf, Brand is living it up behind bars.

Brand arrives at court ahead of his trial on October 29, 2026. (Photo Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

No ‘Monster Mansion’ for this monster

The Sun reports that Brand has moved to HMP Littlehey, Cambs.

The prison transfer took place on Friday night, just hours after many learned that he was being considered for the high-security “Monster Mansion.”

HMP Littlehey is a large prison for male sex offenders like Brand.

It is, however, a Category C facility — a place with vocational training, various comforts, and one that normally accommodates men serving shorter sentences.

According to the report, Brand requested extra blankets on his first night in his new digs.

It is believed — but unconfirmed — that HMP Wakefield — the “Monster Mansion” on which we reported last week — was determined to be too dangerous for Brand.

Brand is a convicted rapist and investigators are looking into further allegations, which could mean that more victims could get justice.

And, in turn, Brand could end up spending more time behind bars.

Of course, that makes this transfer even more remarkable.

Normally, someone serving a longer sentence — Brand’s is to 10-and-a-half years — requires higher security. It appears that Brand is receiving special treatment.

‘Absolutely flabbergasted’

Retired prison governor Vanessa Frake (“governor” means a bunch of things in the UK, and one of them is “warden“) spoke to The Sun about how unusual this is.

“I am absolutely flabbergasted that he is in a Category C prison,” Frake expressed.

“He has no previous convictions, but he has got a substantial sentence,” the former warden noted, “and there’s possibly more in the pipeline.”

Frake explained: “His high public profile and nature of the convictions, and his vulnerability to attacks will all have been encompassed in his risk assessment.”

The bewildered expert concluded: “But I am surprised they have downgraded him to a Category C already. I’d have thought Category B would have been more appropriate.”

In the wake of Brand’s conviction and sentencing, multiple platforms — including Meta, so that’s a rare W for them — suspended his accounts. For whatever reason, Google did not.

This is why his YouTube remains up. His wife, who has stood by him for reasons known only to her, used it to deliver a statement on his behalf.

Brand spoke about his new digs, again claimed to be “innocent” of his crimes, and said some permutation of “brother in Christ” enough times to likely offend most Christians.

(It is widely believed that Brand’s abrupt announcement that he was a fringe-right conspiracy theorist and a devout Christian was done to lay the groundwork to gain public support during the rape investigations that he knew were coming.)

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