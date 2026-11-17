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Within hours of moving to his cushy new prison, he may have already landed in major trouble.

Convicted rapist Russell Brand released a statement through his wife, one that proclaimed his innocence.

That is not exactly legal in the UK ans is being “urgently investigated.”

In fact, Brand may have just gotten his prison sentence extended.

Brand and wife Laura arrive at Southwark Crown Court on November 05, 2026. (Photo Credit: Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

Claiming ‘I am not guilty’ in a statement to the press from behind bars is a CHOICE

On Friday, Brand received his transfer to a comfortable prison despite his lengthy sentence for a violent crime. Does it look like he’s getting special treatment? Yes. But not to him.

Brand’s wife, Laura, released a statement on his YouTube channel (which Google allowed to stay up for some reason) on his behalf.

“As you ​know I am not guilty for the offenses ​I ⁠have been jailed for,” the statement claimed.

(It also said various iterations of “brother in Christ” so many times that numerous online Christians, understandably, took offense.)

In the UK, there are rules about how prisoners must comport themselves. Taunting or distressing their victims from behind bars is against the rules — even if they speak through a proxy.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Andy Burnham has weighed in about Brand’s statement, Reuters reports.

“This is ⁠clearly appalling and is being urgently investigated,” the spokesperson ​announced.

“Prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress ​to victims,” the statement noted.

“And,” the spokesperson added, “speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances.”

Brand’s insistence on continuing to taunt his victims by claiming to be innocent may cost him dearly.

Did his stubborn rule-breaking extend his sentence?

Inmates who break these rules on behavior in prisons could face a number of penalties.

These can be as mild as losing privileges, such as “removing a TV from a cell.”

They can also be “kept in their cell for up to 21 days.”

(Brand’s prison has soccer teams and other outdoor activities on which he might miss out if this were the case, alongside yoga classes and arts and crafts.)

According to the UK government, rule-breakers could be “given up to 42 extra days in prison on top of their original sentence.”

Russell Brand has been moved to a low-security prison where he has his own cell. The prison offers a football league, yoga, board games, origami classes, and choir sessions. It also has indoor bowling, two gyms, and a few sports halls. www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz…



[image or embed] — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@nothoodlum.bsky.social) November 15, 2026 at 2:18 PM

The idea of Brand, who is already serving his 10-and-a-half year sentence, spending another month and some change behind bars sounds like a tiny sliver of good news.

However, we should not get ahead of ourselves.

Rule-breaking and receiving arguably the heaviest possible consequence for it are not the same step. There is no guarantee that Brand will receive extra time on his sentence, let alone an additional 42 days.

Brand also appears to be receiving extraordinary preferential treatment. There is sadly no reason to believe that this will change any time soon.

Right now, the best bet for keeping the disgraced former television personality behind bars is the ongoing investigations into other rape cases.

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