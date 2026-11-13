Russell Brand & Diddy Hunt for 'Women to Have Sex With' in Chilling Resurfaced Video

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Birds of a feather fly together. In this case, literally — on a plane.

Russell Brand and Sean “Diddy” Combs have a few things in common.

Both men are currently incarcerated. Both men were co-stars in Get Him to the Greek.

Additionally, both disgraced celebrities are on the hunt for “women to have sex with” in this nauseating video.

In 2009, Brand and Diddy appeared in a video that has not aged well. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘We got a lot of history’

Though much of Brand’s social media is gone following his rape conviction and incarceration, his YouTube channel still lingers.

That is why an August 2009 video of him and Diddy flying to Vegas together on a flying plane has resurfaced.

The two men, are now both in their 50s and behind bars, made a series of crude remarks.

Additionally, Diddy quipped that Brand was his “new best friend.”

He called the now-convicted rapist his “very, very, very dear friend” who went “way back.”

This 2009 video of Russell Brand and Sean "Diddy" Combs is making the rounds now that both men are in prison. Their comments have not aged well.



[image or embed] — fanana hammock (@fananahammock.bsky.social) November 13, 2026 at 11:26 AM

Brand chimed in with a joke that has not aged well for very different reasons.

“We got a lot of history from the projects, of course,” Brand joked. “Very rough in those days.”

Brand was born in Essex. Diddy was born in Harlem. There was an ocean between them.

The two shared some joking affection and then a defensive “no homo” joke.

Diddy explained that they were “going on a straight guy date” in Las Vegas.

BREAKING: Russell Brand is sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison after being convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The British comedian and actor learns his fate in a London courtroom after a jury found him guilty of sexually abusing four women in incidents dating back to 2004. The judge hands down nine years for rape, with an additional 18 months for the sexual assault convictions. Read more: https://t.co/Nk6Zmd4OXJ — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 9, 2026

‘We could find some women to have sex with’

“With a normal date … the best possible result of that date is sex,” Brand proposed.

“Now, with our heterosexual date,” he asked, “what is the best thing that could happen?”

Diddy then suggested: “We could find some women to have sex with.”

“That is our conclusion,” Brand declared.

“You’re seeing us at the beginning of the 48 hours,” Diddy told the camera. “As you know, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. But we … really plan on going to the hospital.”

This video is chilling, not because of what’s in the video — some mostly cringe late 2000s bro-bonding — but because of the men in question.

As we have seen countless times in footage of dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and in the parts of the Epstein Files that have been released, even two depraved, evil men can cordially chat with each other almost like normal people.

Their discussions of looking for women carry dark undertones when you know the truth about them, however.

Plenty of people are just horny without being predators. One hopes that this applies to most horny folks who are just living their lives without hurting anyone.

Unfortunately, that’s not always the case. Brand and Diddy are both behind bars where they belong — for now, anyway.

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